This entertainment stock zoomed 100% in 18 trading sessions





Shares of Tips Industries (TIL) were stuck in the upper 5% circuit at Rs 988.65, also its new high, on BSE on Thursday. The title of one of the largest entertainment companies in India with presence (along with its subsidiaries) in film distribution, musical film production and artist management has grown by 100% in the last 18 days market from the level of Rs 494.80 on April 23. is engaged in film production and distribution and leverages its library of audio content digitally in India and abroad. The company is also one of the leading producers of Punjabi films in the country. The meter saw huge trading volumes with 100,000 stocks changing hands on the BSE until 11:53 a.m., compared to an average of less than 8,000 stocks traded daily over the past two weeks, the data showed. A combined of about 150,000 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE and there was a pending buy order for about 7,000 shares on both exchanges. On May 10, 2021, TIL’s board of directors approved and announced the split of TIL into two separate entities, Tips Industries Limited and Tips Films Limited, to transfer the film production activities into a separate entity, according to management, the split process is expected to last 8-9 months. subject to the necessary legal and regulatory approvals. The result would be a stable income and profitability of the music segment company. On April 6, TIL announced that the rating agency CARE Ratings revised its ratings on the company’s banking facilities from CARE BBB + to CARE BBB with a stable outlook. “The rating assigned to TIL’s banking facilities contributes to improving the capital structure and debt coverage indicators. The rating also takes into account the stable and constant revenue growth of the music business, the strong profitability and the strong liquidity position of the company. Rating continues to draw its strength from the vast experience of promoters in the music industry. CARE will take a final opinion on the ratings, once the exact implications of the above development on the business and overall credit profile of the company are clear, ”said CARE Ratings in the rating rationale. India is the fastest growing global entertainment and media market and over the next five years India will experience significant growth in the OTT (over-the-top) segment. The OTT segment is very competitive with the national music OTT platform like Saavn, Gaana and Hungama, international streaming platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Google Play and others and platforms supported by operators of telecommunications like Jio music and Wynk music. The Indian music segment grew 8.3% to reach 1.530 billion rupees in 2019. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% to reach 2000 crore rupees by 2022, thanks to the increase in digital revenues and performance rights, said CARE Ratings in the industry analysis. TIL was founded by the Taurani brothers – Mr. Ramesh Taurani and Mr. Kumar Taurani. The company owns a large number of audio rights including Bollywood film music, regional music, pop music, etc. Over the years, Tips Industries has built a repertoire of over 29,000 songs over the years. The catalog is dominated by music from the 90s to the early 2000s. Its music rights are protected by copyright law for 60 years and the film rights are held in perpetuity.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and which have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos