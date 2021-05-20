Guess the Sun Signs of the Most Famous Bollywood Movie Couples

Today, let’s talk about what we think are the zodiac signs of some of Bollywood’s most famous on-screen couples. Based on their equation with each other and their behavioral traits, lets associate them with zodiac couples who interact with each other exactly like that. Don’t ask us how we know, we just do!

1.Rahul was an Aquarius and Anjali a Gemini, Tina being a Leo



Image Credit: Dharma Productions

People tend to think of Gemini as two-faced, but they’re actually twins because they have two sides to their personality, and that’s not a Jekyll and Hyde situation. Anjali is still smart, energetic, and friendly enough to charm everyone, like a Gemini, but she starts out as very different at first, and we can see a different side of her later.

Rahul, in classic Aquarius fashion, falls in love with his best friend, because both for Rahul and for Aquarians, Pyaar dosti hai. Interestingly, Aquarius is also the sign who sees their first love as the ultimate love and until the end is Anjali, his best friend and first love, who he really wants to be with.

Where is Tina from, you ask? As a Leo, she is Rahuls in front of the zodiac wheel, indicating magnetic attraction and undeniable chemistry. Caring and warm, Tina has the personality of a star and wows everyone, in typical Leo fashion. But, as fate intended, in the end, Anjali and Rahul, both compatible air signs, turn to each other.

2.Geet was a Sagittarius, Aditya a Libra, and Anshuman was probably an Aquarius



Image Credit: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision

Eternal optimism, wild spontaneity, reckless demeanor, and genuine faith in the people they love define Sagittarius, so it’s no surprise that Geet takes it upon himself to be with Anshuman in all his naivety. However, Anshuman, who is aloof and selfless like most Aquarians, the ghost. Geets’ fiery spirit is canceled, as is the case with many heartbroken Sagittarians who aimed for the stars but fell to the ground.

Enter Aditya, our Libra. Libra and Sagittarius are renowned for being hot but gentle in romantic duets. They are good candidates for a friendship, but it often turns into romantic, not platonic love, usually when one or both are already in a relationship with someone else or romantically invested in someone. one else. But ultimately, most Libra-Sagittarius couples end up with each other. Libra heals Sagittarius and is the one who heals his wounds with gentleness and light. Sagittarius pulls Libra out of its rut, filling their life with hope. If that doesn’t describe Geet and Aditya, we don’t know what they are doing.

3.Ram was a Leo and Leela a Sagittarius, with moons Cancer and Scorpio respectively



Image Credit: Eros International

This fiery couple must have had a passionate set of birth cards filled with intense placements of fire and water signs. Ram reads like a Leo, thanks to his warm, sunny personality that has impressed many women. Always irreverent and sassy Leela is definitely a Sagittarius. Their attraction is inevitable.

It’s pretty interesting how their moon signs come into play. The rams that feed the Cancer moon, paired with her protective sun Leo, do not allow her to hurt Leela even when they are on opposite sides. The intense mattress of the Scorpio moon does not want to live in a world without him. This fatal attraction is well explained by these positions in the graphics.

4.Raj was definitely an Aries with a Gemini moon, and Simran was a Libra with a Leo moon.



Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Aries and Libra are opposites on the zodiac wheel, and this polarity of Mars and Venus works in favor of mutual attraction. Aries Raj has the brutality and straightforward nature of a man-child, but also the flippancy and intelligent thinking of a Gemini. Not the think-before-act type, Raj is all about big gestures and wild impulsiveness. But, due to his Gemini moon, there is a lot about himself that he is able to hide. This man is changeable yet charming, which is why he manages to fool and befriend so many people.

Notre Dame Libra Simran, on the other hand, is a proud but faithful woman. As a loving Libra, she is willing to do anything to be with the object of her affections, even against her family. Her Leo moon makes her an even more romantic and passionate person. With compatible inter-graphics placements, this duo manages to come together and make it work.

5.Aman and Naina were classic Pisces-Virgo opposites, Rohit being a Cancer.



Image Credit: Dharma Productions

Pisces are often the martyr and the angel that everyone is charmed by. Easy to love, sensitive and helpful towards others, Pisces Aman cannot stand seeing others unhappy. Virgo Naina is a career-focused loner, somewhat nervous in her temper, and desperately drawn to Aman, who is her opposite in terms of the zodiac sign, making their connection strong and undeniable.

Perceptive Piscean Aman sees Rohit’s potential, however. Rohit, a kind and caring cancer patient, is a great partner for Virgo Naina as she heals following the death of Aman because cancer makes a great friend for Virgo. These two are safety blankets for each other, even though they might not have been each other’s first choice.

6.Prem was a Virgo and Nisha a Capricorn



Image Credit: Rajshri Productions

No one is as close to their sister as a Capricorn woman, which is why Nisha always hangs out with her sister family. Next, let’s talk about how Virgos want to be respectful and righteous, which explains Prems’s predicament.

Bound by their complicated situation, the Earth sign duo Prem and Nisha are like typical Virgins and Capricorns: they want to do their duty and obey their families. While their bond is undeniable, they don’t make romance a priority and swallow their feelings for the good of others, unlike zodiac couples who are signs of fire, air, or water. They often do the practical and do little to show what is really going on in their hearts. However, they understand each other and see the pain of their buried earth signs brethren of feelings. Luckily these two got together, right?

7.Bunny screams Sagittarius, while Naina looks a lot like a Taurus woman



Image Credit: Dharma Productions

Taurus and Sagittarius may not be a compatible couple according to traditional astrology, but they are attracted to each other because of their differences. Homebody Taurus has a steady, reliable, and heartwarming presence, while the Sagittarius party animal is voluptuous, filled with the urge to travel and a thirst for novelty. These differences attract them to each other but also act as deciding factors in their relationship. So how do they end up together, you ask?

Taurus Naina is someone who falls more in love with someone over time, explaining why she still loves Bunny after all these years, even though her practical mind knows it best. We think of his moon Bunnys Capricorn, as evidenced by his professional ambitions, and his complicated relationship with his father, which brings them closer. His Capricorn moon makes him compatible with the Sun Nainas Taurus, which also increases the chances that they will reconcile after fights and come back to each other.

8.Vanraj was a Pisces, while Nandini was a Scorpio with a Libra moon and Sameer a Libra sun.



Image Credit: SLB Films, Amber Entertainment

Scorpio women like very much and don’t like being told how to live their life, which explains Nandinis’ obsessive behavior towards Sameer. Sameer, a romantic, is all about love, but he’s also a man who does what is honorable and dislikes ruffled feathers, typical Libra fashion.

Vanraj, a Pisces, often plays the victim card and can be quite clingy in his devious way. But, as Pisces is the most emotionally evolved sign in the zodiac, they are masters of surrender. For Scorpio, this is the ultimate sign of devotion. Ultimately, Scorpio Nandini appreciates having the freedom to choose and chooses the man who was loyal to him and who moved heaven and earth to help him. Scorpio is nothing if not fair, and always pays people for what they do, whether it’s right or wrong. Whether Vanraj is all that and a bag of crisps is up for debate, but these two complicated people are astrologically compatible! Or, as the movie says, Kundaliyan mil gayin!

Main image credit: Eros International, Rajshri Productions