Indian actor and model Satyyaa Patel is quickly becoming an integral part of India’s entertainment industry





Satyyaa Patel whose real name is Satish Chandra M Patel was born on August 15th in the year 1992 in a very traditional and Orthodox Gujarati Hindu family. Born and raised in the city of Pusad in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, Satyyaa Patel never thought he would become the favorite of such a people and that too at such a young age. After basic education at Shriram Asegaonkar School in Pusad, Patel continued his studies in Mechanical Engineering at MSBTE University in Mumbai. The shift from such a highly science-driven academic line to a career in a purely artistic industry came as a shock to many, including Satyyaa himself. However, this realization took a long time as the young man had always had a passion for fashion and was often praised for his beauty and talent. To date, Patel has contributed to numerous shoots, fashion show events and branded offerings. In 2018, he received the title of Mr Gujarat Fashion Designer of the Year. Having such a renowned title bestowed upon him propelled Satyyaa Patel to instant fame. He has become a household name and has received numerous offers to work with some of the industry’s directors, photographers and fashion show organizers. Patel made his acting debut with the Hindi short Regret – No Chance of remorse. He went on to star in other character roles in Gujarati TV and Skitplay Drama, as well as in the lead role of players in the Hindi web series called Black Sadi. He walked on Ramp as Show Stopper at India’s 2021 Top Model Finale Night for Bollywood designer Mr. Mahesh Kavadiyas Brand LG-Palace. He also judged India’s 2021 Top Model and many other catwalk contests fashion in Gujarat. One of the biggest shows he’s been on is ‘Gujarats Got Talent Season 1 and’ Next Supermodel of Gujarat, 2020 and Glamor of Gujarat Season 2, Pride of Gujarat 2019, Face of Vadodara 2019 by Inorbit Mall. Asked about the future of cinema in these extremely difficult times of the covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown conditions, Satyyaa Patel gives a very simple and truthful answer. He says just because we can’t go out to watch movies doesn’t mean the culture of watching movies every Friday is dead. Instead, in many aspects it has been enhanced with readily available ott or the best streaming services. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, zee5, and others have done a lot to keep the movie industry going. Satyyaa Patel has also jumped on this trend and recently released her latest Hindi web series called Black Sadi. The audition process while maintaining covid-19 regulations for this project was definitely something new for Patel. However, now that the series has launched, it has received very good reviews. Satyyaa Patel is an undeniably charming and attractive young man and has a lot of beautiful swooning women over him. However, Patel put matters of the heart aside to focus on his career. He says that since working so hard to achieve the position he holds today, he is above all determined to make an even bigger name for himself and to work with the most critically acclaimed artist of the film industry before losing its workaholic. nature to a more romantic. Posted on May 19, 2021

