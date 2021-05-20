3 iconic Bollywood films as signs of the zodiac

We have predicted the zodiac signs of some famous Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Piku and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, based on their plot, characters and genre.

Bollywood has given us so many iconic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Ghajini, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and many more. Each film has touched our hearts and left an imprint on our minds. From larger-than-life sets to romantic dances, Bollywood has allowed us all to escape our otherwise boring lives.

Even during the lockdown, Bollywood movies managed to make us feel good and made us smile. So we predicted the zodiac signs of 3 famous Bollywood movies, based on their storyline and characters.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Aries

The hilarious character of Kanta Ben and the silly antics of Rohit and his quintessential Gujju parents in Kal Ho Naa Ho have always put a smile on our faces. While the character of Aman made us cry. Likewise, people born in Aries also have different aspects of their personalities. Some days they will make you laugh and take you on an adventure while other days they will be emotional and vulnerable.

Piku

Virgin

Virgos are perfectionists. They make their decisions by weighing the pros and cons of a situation and are rational and observant. Likewise, Piku’s character is analytical and logical. She solves problems and can make important decisions a snap by simply being logical and proactive.

Zindagi na milegi dobara

Sagittarius

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a quintessential travel film. Whether it’s adventures like skydiving or a fun tomato fight with friends, this movie has it all. It ignites the spirit of travel in you and makes you value your friends. Much like this movie, Sagittarians are also adrenaline junkies who live to travel. While they have an adventurous streak in them, they also have a sweet and sensitive side to their personality.

