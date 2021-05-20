Pink says being a mom wasn’t on her to-do list before having kids

Pink’s new documentary “Everything I Know So Far” shows the sweet relationship she shares with her children, but the Grammy-winning singer is the first to admit she was “surprised “by how much she loves being a mom.

“I didn’t really want to be a mom. I didn’t want to do not want to be a mom. But it just wasn’t on my to-do list, ”Pink told Carson Daly in an interview that airs Thursday TODAY.

Welcoming her daughter Willow, 9, and later son Jameson, 4, with her husband Carey Hart changed Pink’s life completely.

“I had Willow and, man, that ‘watch your heart come out of your body’ saying is really what it feels like,” the singer said.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart on stage with their children, Willow and Jameson, in “Everything I Know So Far”. Andrew Macpherson / Amazon

Directed by Michael Gracey, “All I Know So Far,” which hits Amazon Friday, gives fans a glimpse of how Pink juggled motherhood and stardom on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour.

The “What About Us” singer has traveled the world, performing her acrobatic show night after night with her family in tow.

The film combines footage from Pink’s energetic concerts with behind-the-scenes scenes showing her in mom mode fulfilling the needs of Willow and Jameson.

“I made the documentary because, as kids, we create this story about our parents, how our childhood was and how we had it,” the singer said. “I was like, ‘Well, if I do this documentary, then they can see how much they are loved, dressed, and fed, and how I rearranged the cells of my being to be there for them.'”

Although the family spent their free time visiting some of the most exciting cities in the world, there were days when Willow or Jameson was cranky, sick, or just missing.

In other words, life on the road with her children was not too much different from Pink’s life at home.

“There are a lot of other pop star moms who have called me for the recipe … because for some reason people think I got it,” the singer said of a tour. with her family.

At the end of the day, Pink’s secret “recipe” turned out to be to trust her instinct as a mom.

“Life is like a series of ‘we’ll just take care of it’,” she laughs.

Carson also asked the superstar to share his advice with moms TODAY.

“I don’t know what I’m doing half the time, but I’m just trying to be honest about it all,” Pink replied. “What I’ve realized, especially in the last year of quarantine, is that I’m a person who needs, I need a minute sometimes.

“I don’t need to find someone’s cup, but my kids follow me to the bathroom. So we all have to find a way to disconnect from something sometimes, and I can’t hide in the bathroom because, again, they know how to pick a lock and they will find me. “