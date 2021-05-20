Like Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 10th birthday in Bollywood; here is a list of his upcoming films





It was 10 years ago today, May 20, 2011, when Pyaar Ka Punchnama arrived in theaters and Kartik Aaryan won the hearts of the audience with his monologue and relatability for young people. A decade in the industry and the actor has seen many ups and downs in his career while managing to remain the favorite of many and attracting a fair number of fans. Aaryan has a mix of upcoming and highly anticipated films, which he will once again entertain audiences with. Read on to take a look at the movies Aaryan has in her pussy right now. 10 years of Kartik Aaryan: a list of his upcoming films Dhamaka The actor will be seen playing the lead role of journalist Arjun Pathak in this film directed by Ram Madhvani. It will be released on the Netflix streaming platform and will also star Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan. The film is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film Terror Live and is currently in post-production after filming ends on December 24, 2020. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 The film is a standalone sequel to the 2007 film directed by Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 will play Aaryan in the lead role, with Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav playing other key roles. It is directed by Aneez Bazmee and is expected to arrive in theaters on November 19, 2021 after being pushed back from its original July 31, 2021 release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Film directed by Om Raut untitled In February 2021, business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh ​​announced that Aaryan was set to star in a 3D film directed by Om Raut, who also starred as Saif Ali Khan. . Tanhaji. The film will be funded by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. A source close to the film told PTI, We do it (film) later. It is suspended because the film involves a lot of foreign filming and we cannot film abroad. The team was supposed to shoot in Hong Kong, but that can’t happen because of the coronavirus. We are figuring out what to do. There were also other places. It’s a cutting edge action movie. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake The actor will also be seen in the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which should be directed by Rohit Dhawan. The original film was released in January 2020 with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge playing the lead roles. It became a box office hit. Image: Kartik Aaryans Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







