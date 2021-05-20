Star Wars hints at the origins of Darth Vader’s elite Stormtrooper team





Thanks to Star Wars’ The Bad Batch, it’s possible that the origins of Darth Vader’s Elite SCAR squadron will be teased as the Empire rises.

Star wars may allude to the origins of Darth Vader Elite stormtrooper unit known as the SCAR Squadron. In the newStar Wars: The Bad Lot An animated series on Disney +, the Empire rises from the ashes of the fallen Republic, and Clone Force 99 fled the new regime as fugitives. Meanwhile, the Empire’s Governor Tarkin is determining the future of the Imperial Army, and he seems keen to shift the Empire’s military might to recruited troops rather than continue production of clones of the Empire. Kamino. As a result, it is possible that the future elite squad of stormtroopers sent by Darth Vader during the Galactic Civil War will retain its origins during the events ofThe bad lot with Project War-Mantle. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The SCAR Squadron was first featured in Marvel Comics 2015Star warsflagship series of Jason Aaron and John Cassaday in his first race betweenNew hope andThe empire strikes back.Also known as Task Force 99 (which is quite telling), SCAR’s stormtroopers were highly specialized soldiers led by lightsaber-wielding Sgt. Kreel, who took direct control from Darth Vader himself. Other team members included Aero (engineering), Cav (close combat), Mic (slicer / hacker), Misty (deadly sniper), Shrap (explosives), and Zuke (heavy muscle). During the Galactic Civil War, they were instrumental in hunting down rebels for the Empire, including Luke Skywalker. Related: Every Star Wars Easter Egg In Bad Batch Episode 3 Considering the team’s ’99’ designation combined with their unique skills and names, it’s not hard to assume that their unit was largely inspired by Bad Batch from Clone Force 99. Additionally, the events ofThe wrong lot,Season 1, Episode 3, “Replacements” may hint at the very first iteration of SCAR. In the episode, a squad of elite troops was recruited by Vice Admiral Rampart to prove the worth of the troops enlisted on the clones. Rampart also believed that current clones such as Bad Batch’s Crosshair (who remained loyal to the Empire) could train these new troops to make them just as effective – it is entirely possible that these were Sgt’s predecessors. Kreel’s SCAR Squad years ago in theStar wars chronology. If Crosshair’s new team of proto-stormtroopers indeed serves as the creator of SCAR Squad, it would certainly be a vibrant piece of connective tissue connecting the prequel and the original Star Wars trilogies in a pretty impressive way. While the final fate of the Bad Batch is unknown at this time, a dark legacy may have already been formed for their unit with Task Force 99 within the Empire. It certainly looks like they were the inspiration, and viewers can see SCAR’s predecessors along with Crosshair’s dark new team. Clone Force 99 and Task Force 99 are two of the galaxy’s most formidable squads, separated by decades in theStar warscannon. However, it would be very exciting to see their connection confirmed rather than just implied asThe bad lot continues on Disney +. Additionally, Rampart’s new elite team led by Crosshair does not yet have a name. Hopefully he’ll be revealed to be Task Force 99 at the end of the series, serving as the dark mirror of the Bad Batch for years to come. Darth Vader order. More: Star Wars Better Explains Why Stormtroopers Were So Loyal Tim Burtons Addams Family Spinoff Show Kicks Off Wednesday

