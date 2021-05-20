Watch: Ajay Devgns Maidaan’s Bollywood sets destroyed by cyclone







Ajay Devgn

Image Credit: IANS

The sets of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgns, sports drama Maidaan, a massive football stadium spread over 16 acres of land, was destroyed after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai. This is the third time that I will have to rebuild the same set. Due to the rains last year I took it apart and after reassembling it had to come back down due to COVID-19 filming restrictions. And now the cyclone has destroyed it … It’s a big loss for us in terms of money and effort, producer Boney Kapoor said in an interview with Gulf News. His film was almost finished, but there were scenes set in the now destroyed football stadium that had yet to be filmed. The pivotal scenes including the nail biting matches have already been filmed. I’ll have to wait until June 1 to decide what to report next … The cost of rebuilding a post has increased dramatically after the pandemic due to a shortage of equipment, limited working hours and supplies . It’s a tough time for all of us with all of these challenges we face, Kapoor added. Maidaan ensemble destroyed by the rains

Image Credit: Provided

Kapoor had overseen the construction of an entire football stadium, filled with 26 bathrooms and 8 changing rooms, for Maidaan. The film was due to hit theaters in October. Boney kapoor

Image Credit: Provided

Everyone suffers in one way or another. Emotionally, I feel bad about rebuilding it for the third time, he added. Earlier today, the creators of “Maidaan” dismissed reports that they were in talks with OTT platforms for a possible pay-per-view release in India where cinemas are closed. In a previous interview with Gulf News, Kapoor called his sports drama Maidaan a massive project and explained how his film’s budget has skyrocketed due to pandemic-induced developments. Maidaan is a big budget movie and its budget has increased due to the foreclosure. I had 16 acres of land where I erected an entire stadium with a soccer field and a seating arena. Everything had to be dismantled due to COVID-19 restrictions and put back in place due to the pandemic. I was one of the few producers to pay their workers even when filming was stopped, Kapoor said. ‘Maidaan’, directed by Amit Sharma, chronicles the life of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to the Indian football team in the 1950s. Actor Ranbir Kapoors’ new home in Mumbai, which is still under construction, also faced the wrath of the Mumbai cyclone. Videos of uprooted trees fallen on the building under construction are now circulating.

