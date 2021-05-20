Captain Marvel 2 must avoid the MCU’s Spider-Man problem





Ms. Marvel joins Captain Marvel and Spectrum in The Marvels, but the film has to be careful not to repeat the biggest criticisms of MCU’s Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios need to make sure they don’t make the same Spider-Man (Tom Holland) mistake they made with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) as she joins Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah) Parris) in Wonders. Kamala Khan is set to join the franchise via his own Disney + series, Ms. Marvel which has just finished production. After that, however, she’ll eventually make it to the big screen in the Nia DaCostas MCU Project which also serves as the sequel to Anna Boden and Ryan Flecks. Captain marvel from 2019. A relatively new printed character only introduced in 2014, Kamala became an instant hit as the first Muslim-American superhero to star in his own comic book series. Given this popularity, it was only a matter of time before she made her way into the MCU and a few years since news broke that she was indeed making her live debut, she was already on. the point of appearing in his own show. Plot the details on Ms. Marvel are still scarce at the moment and Marvel Studios has yet to announce an official release date. Despite this, her future is already mapped out after the Disney + series as she joins the larger universe ofWonders. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How The MCU Breaks Its Title Formula With Captain Marvel 2 As exciting as it is to see Ms. Marvel co-title a blockbuster with Captain Marvel and Spectrum, Marvel Studios must be careful not to make Kamala too dependent on her fellow heroes the same way they did with Spider. -Man. While the MCU version of the web-slinging hero is generally highly regarded, she is continually criticized for being dependent on mentors. Peter Parkers’ relationship with Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) played such a huge role in the overall Young Heroes arc to such an extent that even in his standalone adventures the billionaire genius Avenger was still a factor. Spider-Mans’ association with Iron Man has drawn negative comments, as the former should be his own hero and not anyone’s mentee. Now, as the MCU moves forward without Tony, Peter could team up with another mentor in Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as Spider-Man: No Coming Home is confirmed to narratively connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Just because Kamala is younger, she shouldn’t be relegated to a sidekick of more established characters in the MCU, which in some ways was what happened to Spider-Man. Despite being one of the most popular Marvel characters, many don’t appreciate that Peter essentially functioned as Tonys’ mate. Spider-Man: Far From Home even pitched the idea that he should be the next Iron Man, which made this problem even worse.Ms. Marvel should be a character in her own right, not depending on any mentor. Let her make her own way in the franchise without Carol Danvers, Monica, or any more seasoned hero watching her with every move. In this way, she can exist individually in the universe, which can only make her more impressive and more accessible to young viewers at the same time. That doesn’t mean, however, that Ms. Marvel should be isolated from the rest of the MCU. Marvel Studios just needs to know when to build on its future relationship with Captain Marvel and Spectrum in Wonders and when to let her stand on her own two feet. Hopefully its origins story in Disney + s Ms. Marvel is able to firmly establish him as a powerful player in the franchise before joining his team of superheroes on the big screen. More: Sam’s Captain America Makes Spider-Man The New Iron Man – Theory Explained Theory: How Snake Eyes Goes Mute in New GI Joe Movie

About the Author Ana Dumaraog

(4322 Articles published)

An accidental and perpetually curious geek, Ana rekindled her love for writing several years ago and married it into all of pop culture. The result is a passionate young writer who could roam (and of course write) movies and series for hours a day. She has a weakness for The Lion King, old songs and the design of the house; is currently obsessed with old sitcoms (The Golden Girls!); and won’t dare to watch horror movies although she (ironically) is dying to see one. Although she’s a little late to the party and was a Force unbeliever, she now finds the Star Wars franchise quite fascinating (fun fact: it’s a crazy Jar Jar Binks / Sith theory that attracted her). More Ana Dumaraog







