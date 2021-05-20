Solos cast | Complete list including Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie and Anne Hathaway

Amazon Prime Video has put together one of streaming’s most star-studded castings for its new sci-fi anthology Solos, which is set to take viewers on an emotional roller coaster.

The series will examine the weird, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious and wonderful truths of what it means to be human, highlighting that we are connected as a species even in our most isolated moments.

This is a message that could prove to be particularly moving given the year we have just passed, with many people having had to spend long periods alone in the fight against COVID-19.

Each episode of the anthology will focus on a different character, with A-List stars from Anthony Mackie to Helen Mirren, so read on for the full list of Solos on Amazon Prime Video.

Morgan Freeman plays Stuart



Amazon / Jason LaVeris



Who is Stuart?Stuart is an elderly man seen in the trailer reflecting on life on a scenic beach with Otto (see below). It is not known what is the link between the two men.

What else has Morgan Freeman been in?Morgan Freeman is one of Hollywood’s best-known actors, with a career spanning six decades and a number of iconic films. Some of his biggest projects include Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Seven, Bruce Almighty and Christopher Nolans Dark Knight trilogy.

Dan Stevens plays Otto



Amazon / Jason LaVeris



Who is Otto?Otto is seen conversing with Stuart on the beach, listening intently to his words of wisdom on life.

What else has Dan Stevens been in?After rising to fame in the cast of ITVs Downton Abbey, Stevens has rocked America with roles in Disney Beauty and the Beast, the Marvel Legion thriller and the popular Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Anne Hathaway plays Leah



Amazon



Who is Leah?Leah appears to be a scientist of some variety, shown in the trailer in front of a blackboard covered with complicated equations. Later, she comes into contact with someone who looks strangely like her, causing a terrified reaction in her voice.

What else has Anne Hathaway been into?Hathaway went from a teenage Disney star in The Princess Diaries to an Oscar winner after her moving performance in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables. She is also known for her comedy work in The Devil Wears Prada and Bride Wars, as well as for blockbuster works such as Alice in Wonderland, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and the 2020s remake of The Witches.

Helen Mirren plays Peg



Amazon



Who is Peg?Peg is a woman who responded to a salesperson recruiting seniors to be sent into space. In a clip posted by IGN, she explains that she signed up for the initiative because she had always felt neglected on Earth, but somewhere in the far reaches of the universe, she would eventually be counted.

What else has Helen Mirren been in?Mirren is one of the UK’s most respected acting talents, known for her Oscar-winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 biopic The Queen and her BAFTA-winning role of DCI Jane Tennison in ITVs Prime Suspect. Most recently, she played successful roles in the action film RED and its 2013 sequel, as well as the Fast & Furious franchise, where she plays Deckard Shaw’s mother (Jason Statham).

Anthony Mackie plays Tom



Amazon



Who is Tom?The trailer doesn’t exactly know who Tom is, but he is seen having a conversation with someone who looks exactly like him (with Mackie playing both roles). He’s probably a twin brother, as Tom remembers having a secret handshake with him.

What else has Anthony Mackie been in?These days, Mackie is probably best known for his role in Sam Wilson’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (formerly The Falcon and currently Captain America). He has portrayed the character in several blockbuster movies as well as in the recent Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Outside of his comic book work, Mackie has played roles in Million Dollar Baby, The Hurt Locker, Black Mirror, and Altered Carbon.

Uzo Aduba plays Sasha



Amazon



Who is Sasha?Little is known about Sasha, other than that she lives alone in a greenhouse full of plants.

What else has Uzo Aduba been in?Aduba gained international recognition in the cast of Netflix prison drama Orange is the New Black, where she played Suzanne Crazy Eyes Warren. Last year, she was praised for her portrayal of presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm in BBC Twos Mrs America. In 2021, she will take on the lead role in HBO’s reboot of the therapeutic drama In Treatment.

Constance Wu plays Jenny



Amazon



Who is Jenny?The trailer doesn’t say much about Jenny, but she does appear to be a creative person having made dozens of origami cranes as well as a pair of angelic wings that she carries on her back.

What else has Constance Wu been into?Wu rose to fame on the American sitcom Fresh Off The Boat, with subsequent appearances in the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians and the Jennifer Lopez Hustlers crime drama.

Nicole Beharie plays Nera



Amazon



Who is Nera?Nera is a woman with a young child, who asks her to tell a happy story.

What else has Nicole Beharie been into?Beharie is probably best known for the role of Abbie Mills, which she played in the first three seasons of the TV drama Sleepy Hollow. She made other television appearances in Black Mirror and Little Fires Everywhere, while also playing the lead role in the acclaimed independent film Miss Juneteenth.

