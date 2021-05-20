Entertainment
Forecast for new AEW lineup with Dynamite and Rampage coming soon | Launderer report
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan announced on Wednesday the SiriusXM Busted Open that the company will launch a second cable TV show starting August 13 titled AEW Rampage.
The show will first air on TNT before moving to TBS, alongside AEW Dynamite, in 2022.
Khan offered little information on what Rampage might look and feel, but he did mention how important it was for him to have a second 60-minute show. rather than firing a third hour on Dynamite.
SiriusXM Busted Open @BustedOpenRadio
“I didn’t want to do 3 hours of Dynamite … it was about a third hour and I said, ‘I really think we have to do it another night.’ In chatting with @ davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry, @TonyKhan announced some major news about the future of @AEW Television #AEWDynamite @tntdrama @TBSNetwork #AEWRampage https://t.co/41Pj0qJf32
The show’s announcement created an intrigue about this new television property.
Could this be a bolder, more violent, adult-themed show? Could this be a more publicized showcase for the young stars of society under the radar? Or is Rampage an entirely new beast, which fans haven’t seen yet?
The start time is telling
On a Friday night at 10 p.m., the start time suggests that AEW may use Rampage to tell their more edgy stories or feature more violent matches.
We know Blood and Guts was a huge success for the company, attracting over a million viewers and earning it the award. No. 1 in cable television. It was a throwback to the golden days of wrestling, when crimson masks were plentiful and beating an opponent around a steel cage was less of a gimmick and more of the culmination of a searing feud.
With the success of this match and some of the other hardcore pushing the limits the company has presented on pay-per-view, there is clearly an audience for the product that is more adult-oriented and less successful. -piece that can be found elsewhere. .
A showcase for this type of action shouldn’t be counted, especially with guys like Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Joey Janela on the roster.
The downside of a show like this? The novelty will disappear fairly quickly.
When every match incorporates blood, violence, or an adult theme, it ends up diluting it to the point that it’s no longer special. So where is the proceeds going for these blow-offs and specialty matches?
Explosive deathmatch, this is it.
A showcase for the future
The only thing Rampage doesn’t feel is a platform for young stars. AEW already has this with Dark and Elevation. The two deliver nearly two hours of in-ring content with promising names every week on YouTube.
Young and unsigned contestants have the chance to show off their skills against AEW’s biggest stars. Unless the plan is to cut one or both of these shows, Rampage’s dedication to the same seems woefully pointless.
There is no need for this type of show, nor does it look like TNT and TBS would pay for this content when the company would have been perfectly content to distribute it elsewhere without the financial support.
No, as much as AEW has this expansive roster with all those fresh-faced stars waiting for an opportunity to prove themselves on a big stage, Rampage seems like something bigger than that.
It has the potential to be a hybrid show that brings together promotions, video packages, and a handful of matches to develop the storylines featured on Dynamite.
A hybrid show
One thing AEW is guilty of is presenting so many angles and storyline developments in a single Dynamite that they don’t always have time to breathe.
Things are flying under the radar due to the lightning pace of the series and the desire to encompass as much as possible within the two hour time frame.
Rampage would allow the company to slow things down a bit, providing a side show for AEW to tell the stories and produce the thumbnails and packages that it just didn’t have time for on Wednesday’s show.
A behind-the-scenes promo involving Frankie Kazarian and his quest to make life hell for The Elite makes more sense on a show like Rampage rather than being sandwiched between matches and promotions for stars and feuds. more relevant.
AEW’s production team can create Dynamite and PPV versions with the kind of packages we would see on Road To … the preview shows it has set up.
Throw in a match or three, featuring recognizable faces to help deepen their feuds, and you’ve got a second show worth watching because everything will mean something, all without taking away the inescapable nature of Dynamite.
Khan and Co. will have to walk a fine line, being careful not to overexpose talent, but still provide a spectacle that excites fans and makes network executives happy. Switching to TBS helps avoid preemption due to NHL or NBA content and gives AEW the most stable opportunity to present their product to as many faces as possible.
The best way to do this is with a show that combines the hit elements of its Wednesday night flagship, adds a bit of edginess that’s been proven right from the start, and maximizes the length of 60 minutes.
