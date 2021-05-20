Rihanna: A $ AP Rocky says he and singer are dating





A $ AP Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – told GQ magazine that Rihanna is “the love of my life”.

The couple haven’t given much details about their relationship, but rumors first surfaced that they were a couple in 2013.

To this day, the couple try not to be filmed together, according to GQ, and the article chronicles a paparazzi dodging tactic that involves arriving at events separately.

The rapper said he was happy to be in a monogamous relationship.

“She probably equates to a million of the others,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. It’s her. And it looks like the happy couple are ready to have children. “I think I would be an amazing, remarkably, overall amazing father. I would have a very flying kid. Very,” said A $ AP Rocky. The rapper has a new album soon and revealed that Rihanna is a creative partner on the record. “I think it’s important to have someone you can bounce off those ideas and those creative ideas with,” he said, adding that she had “absolutely” influenced his new work. “It’s just a different point of view,” added A $ AP Rocky, who also worked with British singer Morrissey on the album. The GQ article also covered A $ AP Rocky’s conviction for assault in Sweden in 2019. The rapper was convicted of assault and given a suspended sentence after being involved in a street brawl in Stockholm on June 30 that year. A $ AP Rocky told GQ how he spent a month in solitary confinement at a Swedish prison awaiting trial, which is “probably the most boring thing you can think of.” The case sparked the interest of then-US President Donald Trump. However, the rapper said it was a “misperception” that Trump helped get him released. “He didn’t help – he tried and encouraged me to come home, but he didn’t release me,” A $ AP Rocky said. CNN has reached out to Rihanna and representatives for A $ AP Rocky for further comment.

