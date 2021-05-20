LGBTQ Musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Heads To Amazon – The Hollywood Reporter





Amazon Studios has struck another deal for the global rights to a pandemic-stricken Hollywood studio film: Everyone’s talking about Jamie. The streamer announced Tuesday morning that it will release the film exclusively on Prime Video on September 17, 2021, in more than 240 countries and territories. New Regency’s big-screen adaptation of the LGBTQ-focused musical is based on the 2017 London West End hit production about a 16-year-old gay teen named Jamie who wants to play his childhood dress-up games forever and pursue a career in drag performances. To achieve his dream, he must overcome prejudices and stave off relentless bullying. Film4 and Warp Films co-produced. 20th Century Studios, New Regency’s distribution partner, intended to open the film last year, but those plans have been disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis and theatrical closures. After seeing his release date delayed, Everybody’s talking about Jamie was removed from the calendar because Disney / 20th Century faces a backlog of products. Streamers stepped in and paid a heavy price for a number of titles. (Amazon picked up headlines such as Next movie Borat and Coming 2 America). Newcomer Max Harwood plays Jamie. He stars alongside Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The play was based on real events detailed in a 2011 documentary. “Everybody’s talking about Jamie has quickly become one of the most beloved musicals of recent years, ”Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Jamie’s story is one that resonates through all generations – it’s about unconditional love and we know our global audience will fall in love with Jamie as he overcomes adversity to truly find his authentic self. The film brings together the original creators of the series in their feature film debut, with Jonathan Butterell as director, screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, and songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. Butterell added in the statement, “Let us come together to celebrate the glorious and fabulous uniqueness of each of us.” First premiere at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield before moving to the Apollo Theater in London, Everybody’s talking about Jamie was an audience and a critical favorite, with five Olivier nominations. In a twin ad, Amazon said the show would reopen Thursday night at the Apollo Theater.







