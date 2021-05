Spring Blossom Review: Fickle Desires of Young People

In the opening scene of Spring Blossom, a dark-haired teenage girl with downcast eyes spaces out as her peers chatter around her. Suzanne (Suzanne Lindon) isn’t interested in what her classmates have to say, but her options for fellowship are limited. In her mundane existence, an endless back and forth from home to school speckled with the occasional unsatisfying party, it’s her fantasy life that sustains her. That is to say until she meets Raphal (Arnaud Valois), a 35-year-old theater actor who puts a spring in his approach. Lindon wrote Spring Blossom at the age of 15 while attending high school in Paris and directed it at 19. The film owes a debt to the coming-of-age naturalistic dramas of French directors like Maurice Pialat, but Lindon’s interpretation of this work sometimes feels like a pastiche. At the same time, she rejects the anguished teenage trope, capturing teenage alienation with buoyancy and subtle whimsy.

Raphal, himself bored by his background as an actor and his constant rehearsals, also falls for Suzanne, although their tender relationship remains chaste and almost wordless. Their feelings, powerful as they are, are abstract: Lindon captures the connection of weird couples by making their most intimate moments in the form of synchronized dance numbers. Above all, Suzanne is not a hopeless romantic. She falls for the idea of ​​adulthood that Raphal embodies, and realizes quite suddenly long before things go wrong the impossibility of their love. Lindon stages an intentional anticlimax that seems blunt and unconvincing. Yet his argument is well understood: the desires of young people are as fickle and fleeting as flowers in full bloom. Spring blossom

Unclassified. In French, subtitled. Duration: 1 hour 13 minutes. In theaters. Please consult Guiding lines described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before watching movies in theaters.

