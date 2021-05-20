Q Mixers Aims To Revamp Your Happy Hour, Announces Award-Winning Actor, Comedian And TV Host Joel McHale As The Category’s First-Ever Chief Happy Hour





“I founded Q Mixers with a simple goal: to make top quality mixers so that my favorite drinks can be even better. As we envision the summer when people start to get together again, Q Mixers will help bring the joy back to Happy Hour, “mentioned Jordan silbert, Founder and CEO of Q Mixers. “Our spectacular mixers will easily make everyone’s favorite drinks even better and Joel will make sure people remember how to do Happy Hour right – starting with easy and great drinks, but also focusing on important lessons. such as wearing pants and telling new jokes you haven’t told in last year. ”

Over the past year, Q Mixers (+ 70% *) and the Mixers category (+ 24% *) have grown tremendously as people have learned how to make cocktails at home and discovered the importance premium mixers. With this, the brand made 2021 a year to step up things with a complete rebranding on several points of contact with consumers and adding Joel McHale to its management team. As a self-proclaimed gourmet and drinker, who had already stocked Q Mixers at his home, joining Q Mixers was a no-brainer for Joel. “I had Q Mixers in my house before we even worked together. Crap mixers spoil a great drink. They have 11 flavors, so it’s incredibly easy to make any of your favorite drinks even better. Some of my favorites are: Spectacular tonic water : The mixer that led Jordan to create Q Mixers. It’s crunchy, super carbonated and dry, not sweet, so it complements your gin or vodka rather than overpowering it and makes your favorite G&T even better.

The mixer that led Jordan to create Q Mixers. It’s crunchy, super carbonated and dry, not sweet, so it complements your gin or vodka rather than overpowering it and makes your favorite G&T even better. Ginger beer : Made with lots of real ginger, Q Ginger Beer has a strong ginger punch. It’s spicier, more carbonated, and less sweet exactly what your vodka, rum or whiskey is looking for and makes a spectacular Moscow Mule.

Made with lots of real ginger, Q Ginger Beer has a strong ginger punch. It’s spicier, more carbonated, and less sweet exactly what your vodka, rum or whiskey is looking for and makes a spectacular Moscow Mule. Hibiscus Ginger beer : A twist on the Q Mixers classic Ginger beer with the addition of hibiscus and rose hips, it is spicy, bright and flowery and has a striking pink hue. This makes an amazing mullet and is delicious in my Five O’clock Fizz.

A twist on the Q Mixers classic with the addition of hibiscus and rose hips, it is spicy, bright and flowery and has a striking pink hue. This makes an amazing mullet and is delicious in my Five O’clock Fizz. Sparkling grapefruit : Most grapefruit sodas are loaded with sugar, like they’re trying to hide the grapefruit from us. Q Grapefruit actually tastes like fresh, bitter and tangy grapefruit with just a hint of sweetness because it uses a lot of real grapefruit from the sun. Florida and makes a delicious Paloma. “Discovering Q Mixers was like a two-by-fours in my head. I used to spend all this time picking out the perfect spirit for my drink, only to mess it up with a bad mixer. With Q Mixers, I can easily make my drinks a billion times better because they’re made with only the best ingredients, have less sugar and more carbonation, ”said McHale.“ I mean it was hours and hours of hard training. But in fact, it was just a matter of pouring a can of Q into a glass filled with ice and good liquor. I am now an expert at making great drinks at home with ease and am delighted to join the team as Chief Happy Hour Officer, where I will help bring the excitement back to the five-hour gatherings and show the crowd. America what a quality blender looks like, or should I say, tastes like. “ Q Mixers’ new branding can now be found across all consumer touch points, including packaging, website, social channels and more. This refreshment was inspired by the desire to make the Q Mixers brand as great as the liquid in our bottles and cans. For more information on Q Mixers’ partnership with Joel McHale and to find a dealer near you, visit QMixers.com . * In the last 52 weeks ending 03/21/21 in MULO + Natural. About Q mixers

Q Mixers manufactures the best carbonated mixers in the world. It starts with the highest quality ingredients, without high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives. This is the principle on which the brand was built and on which we will never waver. Our tonic water, Ginger beer and other flavors are proudly served by thousands of America’s best bars and restaurants, including the Four Seasons and PF Chang’s, and offered by major US retailers including Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Total Wine, Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon. Q mixers are available in 11 flavors including Spectacular Tonic, Ginger beer, Sparkling grapefruit and the newest hibiscus and ginger beer. For more information, please visit QMixers.com . Social media: @Qmixers SOURCE Q Mixers

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos