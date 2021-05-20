Entertainment
Blake Shelton opens up on new album, working with Gwen and ‘Austin’ at age 20
In 2001, Blake Shelton was terrified that he was going to be a one-shot wonder. Her debut single “Austin” topped the country radio charts for five consecutive weeks. He was 25, seven years after starting his run in Nashville and convinced that such a stunning early success would doom his career.
“I was so scared it was just a flash-in-the-pan moment,” Shelton said. “But that wasn’t my biggest fear. My biggest fear was that I would never have success to begin with. Looking back, I think it really kindled a fire under me. Maybe that’s one of the things that happened to me. reasons I’m still here. “
Two decades later, Shelton amassed 41 Billboard Hot 100 songs, including hisrecent “Happy Everywhere” with fiancé Gwen Stefani. He is also a beloved coach on NBC “The Voice,” where it will run its current Single “minimum wage”Final of onMonday. Both songs are his new album “Body language,” which is available Friday.
Blake Shelton defends ‘minimum wage’ song after backlash: “ I struggled for so long to get out of it ”
The collection is the epitome of Shelton, a combination of songs that deliver the enduring country texture he’s known for, mixed with a new energy and fresh production that takes him through the channels of ’80s pop.
“I just want to record the best songs I can,” Shelton, 44, explained. “When Gwen makes an album, there’s always an underlying message. I’m not like that. I want to be like Conway Twitty. I just want to have a long list of songs that people remember.”
Shelton and her longtime producer Scott Hendricks have spent three years collecting material for “Body Language.” Hendricks estimates that he listened to 3,000 songs for the album, cut the submissions down to around 300, and passed them on to Shelton. As the pandemic slowed down the release process, it gave Shelton the luxury of living with many songs for several years.
“These songs fit him like a glove,” Hendricks said. “Our goal, every time, is to be new and fresh. If you like Blake Shelton, you’re going to love this record. If you’re curious about Blake Shelton, it’s a good record to satisfy your curiosity.”
Hendricks discovered the title song over two years ago when Zach and Colton Swon of the Swon Brothers sent him. Fellow Shelton, Oklahomans, who were part of his 2013 nominee squad on “The Voice” met Hendricks when they came to Nashville at 9 and 12. For 20 years the brothers sent Hendricks every song they wrote. “Body language” a sexy, progressive and pop mid-tempo is the first that piqued his interest. They almost released it themselves, but Carrie Underwood convinced them to change the title to “Body Language” and present it to other artists for recording.
“It took so much for it to become the title track on a Blake Shelton record,” Colton Swon said. “So thank you, Carrie. And, when Blake Shelton says, ‘You’re good enough,’ it gives you a boost of energy big enough to go on for another 20 years.”
When Shelton heard “Body Language” and chose to record it, he had no idea that his former crew were the songwriters. He was thrilled when he found out and knew he wanted them to join him on the song.
However, they can’t compete with Shelton’s favorite guest artist on the album: Stefani. Even though the couple have been dating since 2015 and have recorded together before, Shelton said he still gets “giddy with the fact that, let’s face it, it’s Gwen Stefani.
“She was in the voice box and I and Scott both had our phones filming her,” he admitted. “It’s just weird and weird to have him on a country record. But secondly, it works so perfectly.”
Blake and Gwen: Gwen Stefani recalls the ‘magical’ moment Blake Shelton proposed
Earlier this year, “Happy everywhere“became the couple’s second No. 1 country radio station.
The men agree that “Bible Verses” the last song on the album is among the strongest of Shelton’s career and has the potential to have the most significant impact.
“Those lyrics are just like, ‘Holy moly, that’s honest,’” Shelton said. “I felt a bit of guilt listening to it, and I think maybe that’s what the song is about. It was like, ‘Am I the person God expects from me?’ In the end, no, never. I know I have to be better than that. “
As for his career, Shelton is happy. With his success in country music and on “The Voice,” he is also the face of Smithworks Vodka and a partner in a chain of High-end honkytonks named after their hit “Ol ‘Red.”
“That’s a lot to me,” Shelton said. One of Gwen’s boys asked me last night, ‘Have you ever won an Oscar? I’m like,’ No, mate. People who win them are like in the movies and everything. ‘And he said: ‘Well then just be in a movie.’ ”
Shelton’s response? Not for any amount of money.
