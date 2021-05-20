Marvel boss Kevin Feige regrets not picking an Asian actor as the Ancient One





Kevin Feige opened up about the decision to make Tilda Swinton a white woman as The Ancient One, a character traditionally portrayed as an old Asian man, in Doctor Strange in 2016. In a rare move for the president of Marvel Studios, Feige reflected on what he now thinks is the wrong choice in a new interview with Men’s health. “We thought we were so smart and on the cutting edge of technology. We weren’t going to take the old, wise Asian cliché. But it was a revival to say, ‘Well, wait a minute, is there any other way to figure it out? Is there another way both not to fall for the cliché and to cast an Asian actor? And the answer to that, of course, is yes, ”Feige admitted. This is clearly not a blow to Swintons ‘performance, although it is a testament to Marvel Studios’ desire to get it right. The former, who also appeared briefly in Avengers: Endgame, was seen by some as an example of the “ whitewashing of the act of replacing an Asian character with a white actor. Things, however, are changing. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, an Asian-dominant film, is coming in September and Feige also describes it as part of the “Next Kind of MCU Evolution.” For more on what’s coming to the MCU this year and beyond, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 as well as a larger look at the new Marvel TV shows just on the horizon.

