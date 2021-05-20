Entertainment
Actor Ben Miller Supports Theaters Fundraising Appeal
Actor Ben Miller is backing a new crowdfunding appeal for a famous arts and entertainment venue.
Due to the pandemic, subscription rooms in Stroud, Gloucestershire have been closed for almost 12 months and have been unable to generate revenue.
To ensure its future and open up fully, the Sub Rooms have launched an appeal for 100,000 crowdfunding.
For almost 200 years, Sub Rooms have been at the heart of Stroud. It’s so sad to see the doors of the Subs closed for almost 12 months now, the Armstrong and Miller star said.
Submarines depend on ticket sales and daily visitors, but under current restrictions cultural sites will be the last to open and most planned events have had to be postponed.
This has put the future of the submarines in jeopardy and we are going to need your help to keep us going in the difficult months ahead.
The submarines need your support to keep going for the next few months until they can fully reopen their doors and, most importantly, to keep the submarines there for many generations to come.
If, like me, you can’t imagine Stroud without the Subs, please support this call in any way you can.
The offer is something for every budget, from putting your name on the Subscriber Wall of Fame for 25 and tea for two at 40, to the Ultimate Kids Party for $ 1250 or a private party for up to. ‘to 30 guests with cocktails, canapes and live music for 3000.
And if you want to put your name in the spotlight, then the main offering is the opportunity to name the newly renovated Art Deco bar which costs $ 20,000.
Hugh Phillimore, director of Sub Rooms, said the current Covid-19 restrictions on cultural and community venues will continue to have a huge impact on the ability of the Subs to deliver on their planned agenda.
The crowdfunding appeal, in addition to providing people with unique experiences, aims to generate vital income to keep the Subs running for the next four months.
The money will also allow the trust to complete a range of exciting bar and balcony renovations.
Behind the scenes, the team have been working really hard to make improvements to the Subs, so when we welcome you, you can expect the best acts and live music, a new bar and cafe, fantastic acoustics, not to mention of our new club. nights and more opportunities for our young people to come and listen to live music in a safe place, said Phillimore.
Some of the acts planned for the next few months include Mavis Staples, Mica Paris, James Taylor Quartet, KT Tunstall, The Lovely Eggs, Trevor Nelson, Craig Charles, Martin Kemp and the Magic Numbers.
To donate, go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-the-subs-survive-and-flourish
Press Association
