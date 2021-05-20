Actor Kevin Guthrie to appeal conviction for sexual assault on vulnerable woman

Actor Kevin Guthrie must appeal his conviction for sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman.

The Sunshine On Leith star was jailed for three years last week after being convicted of assaulting a 29-year-old actress.

The 33-year-old has now launched an offer of freedom after asking his legal team to challenge both his conviction and sentence.

The assault happened at the home of Still Game actor Scott Reid, who played Methadone Mick on the BBC comedy series, and Guthrie had insisted he had not “ helped ” her. woman until after she fell ill.

However, his DNA was found on his clothes and he was convicted of sexual assault following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Guthrie’s offer of appeal was filed with the Edinburgh High Court of Criminal Appeal today and a hearing will be held at a later date.

He has not requested to be released on bail pending his appeal and remains in detention.

Guthrie’s trial was informed that the woman was scheduled to meet him and Mr. Reid at a bar the night of the alleged attack, but Mr. Reid received a call from a cab driver asking him to come over to her. look because she seemed ill.

He and Guthrie helped the woman into Kelvindale’s apartment in Glasgow and put her on a bed.

Mr Reid called NHS 24, leaving Guthrie in the room ‘to make sure she was okay’.

But the woman remembered that the bed covers had “been moved along my body” by then.





Guthrie – who also starred in the Fantastic Beasts movie and Netflix series The English Game – then sexually assaulted the woman.

The attack took place between September 30 and October 1, 2017 and he was unable to explain why his DNA was found on the woman’s clothing.

In addition to his jail term, Guthrie, from Glasgow, was also entered on the Sex Offender Register for an indefinite period.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “You had a background and worked really hard to play a part in acclaimed films.

“The court must show that women can be protected against domestic sex offenses.”

“You committed this crime in a position of trust. She was ill and believed her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night.

“The other man was in urgent need of medical assistance and you were left in the room with her when she was unable to take care of herself.

“The jury has admitted that you have committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is jail.”

Gordon Jackson, QC, in defense, told the sentencing hearing that Guthrie maintained his innocence.

He said, “If there ever was a case where anything seemed out of character, this is it.

“The price he will pay for his own career is immense.”

Edinburgh High Court confirmed that an “indication of intention to appeal” against the conviction and conviction had been filed for Guthrie.