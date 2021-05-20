Renowned actor Comali Samyuktha Hegde tests positive for coronavirus





The actor who awaits the release of his next Tamil film Theal and Kannada, Thurthu Nirgamana, has said that she is recovering well.

Amid the growing number of positive coronavirus cases in the country during the second wave of the pandemic, many celebrities and members of the movie fraternity have tested positive in recent months. And, more recently, actor Samyuktha Hegde said she has COVID-19. Samyuktha shared the news with her followers through a few Instagram stories on Wednesday. The 22-year-old actor revealed that she was in isolation and had observed all of the precautionary measures advised by her doctor. She also asked everyone to take care of themselves. Hello guys, hope you are all doing well. I tested positive for COVID19 today. I am isolated and I take all necessary measures as advised by my doctor. Take care, stay positive, test negative, read Samyukthas’ Instagram story. It should be noted that his parents tested positive for the coronavirus in April of this year. The actor also shared an update on his parents’ health and noted that they are recovering well. In addition, my parents are recovering very well. I’m grateful to the universe for getting it after they got back into shape, Samyuktha wrote. Urging fans to stay optimistic, the actor, who played opposite actor Jayam Ravi in Comali (2019), said she believes the COVID-19 situation is improving. And I’m super glad that requests for help in my dm have dropped dramatically and people are responding with thank you messages !!! Recovery news is literally the best news these days. I hope there is real change on the ground and I am happy that people can get the health care they need. Also to be added are folks from BBMP who called me an hour after receiving my report which was quite effective compared to 25 days ago when we all tested and they called 11 days after to inquire of mom and dad. For a better and brighter tomorrow, wrote Samyuktha on Instagram. Samyuktha debuted in the movie Kannada Kirik’s Day where she shared the screen with actors Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna. She is currently filming for the next Tamil movie Theal and his next film Kannada Thurthu Nirgamana is in post-production phase.







