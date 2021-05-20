Bollywood and Netflix: 5 of the best Bollywood movies available on Netflix

20 Maajo 2021, 16:03 EAT Updated 3 hours ago

Bollywood is said to have overtaken Hollywood and Nollywood and is now the largest film company in the world.

Now Netflix – which produces its own movies – has also compiled some of the most popular Hollywood and American movies from Bollywood in India. Filimadaas includes five teams that had made Bolywdoodka looga, many people still appreciate.

If you are bored with reading or other things, you can watch these movies and they will definitely keep you entertained. Most Bollywood movies are two hours or more in length because they contain full songs and funny stories.

These are the five most popular Hollywood movies that can be watched on Netflix with English text on them for interpretation.

1- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Wax baa dhacaya) 1998

The film is one of the most popular Bollywood films in India and has been watched by many moviegoers. But you might not know the meaning of her name in Somali.

It tells the story of three young men whom he fell in love with and dated in 1998.

A lot of people when they talk about this movie will tell you that it was the first romantic movie they watched, although there are others before, and very interesting.

History: Good friends Anjali and Rahul move to Tina in their senior year.

A triangular love story begins when Anjali feels that she is in love with her boyfriend. But Rahul’s eyes are on Tina who, from Anjali’s perspective, has always been a provocative boy.

Years later, Tina’s deceased daughter Rahul attempts to reunite her father and Anjali at the age of eight.

2- Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham (Sometimes happy, sometimes sad) 2001

It’s another movie with a fascinating love story. The film quickly gained popularity across India and in many parts of the world.

The main actors in this film who are also among the most popular in Bollywood are Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Published in 2001, it focuses on family, honor, love and social relationships.

History: Yash, a wealthy businessman, wants his adopted son and eldest son, Rahul, to inherit his culture. But problems start in the family when Rahul falls in love with Anjali from a poor family.

Yash turns against their relationship and then divorces his son. Ten years later, Rahul’s younger brother, Rohan, decides to study in the UK, where Rahul and his family live. Rohan immediately begins an operation to reunite his estranged family.

3- Dostana (friendship) 2008

The multi-star film is directed by popular actress Priyanka Chopra, also known to some as Nick Jonas’ wife. Bollywood stars John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan will also play key roles.

This film is full of stories of love, laughter and joy. He is particularly concerned about false friendships but is very entertaining.

History: Sameer, a nurse, and Kunal, a photographer, mistakenly claim that these are men who are not interested in women living in a house in Miami with Neha. When islula takes time out together, Sameer and Kunal both love the same woman in the room with the residents.

4- 3 idiots (3 Nacas) 2009

This movie is about the mind and the intellect, and it’s very funny. It appeals to anyone of all ages.

In addition to his comedies, he gives talks on the emotional side and real life.

History: Three engineering students, Farhan, Raju and Rancho meet at India’s best university and become friends. Rancho’s positive attitude encourages Farhan and Raju to find what they really want. After graduating from University, Rnacho disappears, and a year later, Farhan and Raju who have made great strides in life thanks to the encouragement of their friend Racho try to find him together.

5- PK (frightened person) 2014

It is one of the best films of the last ten years starring Bollywood star Aamir Khan. If you know this actor or have watched his films, you know how good he is at entertainment and acting.

Other notable actors include Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sushant Singh Rajput.

History: A man who came to a strange planet comes to earth and tries to return to where he came from. As he tries to return to where he came from, he begins to ask questions that no one has ever asked before. The man, abbreviated “PK”, wants to know everything about children and then forces the country to assess the impact of religion on society.

