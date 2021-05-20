North Hollywood Review: A Living Coming-Of-Age Story For Skateboarders

There are countless coming-of-age movies about kids learning to forge their own path and become the best possible version of themselves (shout out to Sacramento pride, Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson) , but “North Hollywood” is one of the few that truly embodies the courage of his convictions both on and off the screen. After reflection, do that less on the screen as disabled.

Written and directed by Mikey Alfred (a 25-year-old Renaissance man whose past accomplishments include founding skateboarding company Illegal Civ and co-producing Jonah Hill’s “Mid90s”), “North Hollywood” paints a familiar but scholar of a skinny Californian teenager forced to choose between the beaten track and his dream of becoming the next Tony Hawk. As his drama can be half-sketched, Alfred’s fictional debut feature is backed up by a complete lack of poseur energy and some new tweaks to some classic stuff; come for Vince Vaughn to retrograde into his independent daddy phase, stay for the retro woozy vibe that evokes a timeless sense of star-eyed youth by layering mid-century Doo-wop over images like Arthur Lee Maye and The Chiffons on modern skate footage.

But nothing in the film itself is such a memorable or compelling testament to the power of self-confidence as the story of how it became a hit. Rejected by Sundance – despite a relatively stacked cast and a motley crew of producers that includes hitmaker Pharrell Williams and Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo – and rejected by distributors who hadn’t forgotten how A24 struggled to generate traction with “Mid90s”, Alfred finally opted for a direct approach to people who saw him skip the (virtual) party circuit and upload his baby to iTunes with all the fanfare of an amateur podcast.

As we near the end of its first week in the wild, “North Hollywood” is currently the second most popular movie on iTunes, behind “The Marksman” (starring Liam Neeson, VOD’s Lebron James) but ahead of “real” indies like “French Exit”, well-advertised new locations like “Chaos Walking” and Oscar-winning stalwarts like “Nomadland” and “The Father”. Yes, some of these titles are also available to stream at no additional cost on other platforms, but they’ve also had seven-figure PR campaigns and prime spots in Venice and TIFF. “North Hollywood” spent three nights at an Inglewood drive-through screen. Whatever assortment of niches that lifted this thing to the top of the charts (skate kids, super Miranda Cosgrove fans, uncles who still ride or die for Vaughn, etc.), it’s overwhelming proof that people can still forge their own “yes” from a world that keeps telling them “no”.

“North Hollywood” tries to convey a similar message, but things get a little confusing once you start watching the movie. Former pro skater Ryder McLaughlin – doing all of his own stunts, no riskier than the slick hair style he sports to maintain that vintage Americana vibe – delivers a raw but elusive lead performance as Michael, the kind of 18 years old. child who spends a lot of time looking at the bathroom mirror looking for who he is supposed to be. Her single construction worker father (Vaughn) gives her one of two options: go to college or don a hard hat and start working alongside her old man. Oliver isn’t necessarily an asshole about this, but, well, it’s Vince Vaughn. He speaks fast, he stands erect, and his view of the world is about as flexible as the pace of his jokes.

If Michael feels handcuffed to a future he doesn’t want, his ultra-believable but dangerously underwritten best friends are both stuck in their own outfit patterns. The wealthy and spatial Jay (Nico Hiraga peerless of “Booksmart”) is going to have to take his life seriously before Labor Day, while the inexplicably named name Adolf (played flawlessly by Aramis Hudson) does not share The ambition of Michael to go pro. For him, the “North Hollywood” trio – so named for the place they all wrote in Sharpie on the sides of their matching Converse sneakers – is more than just a safety blanket or a means to an end. So when Michael begins to abandon his friends to flirt with Stanford-related Rachel (Cosgrove) and follow local skate legends like a puppy in a rush, it’s the worst thing that has happened to Adolf since the day his father named him.

On that note, the film is strangely mum-less – a strange wrinkle in a story that undermines personal experience for palpable verisimilitude (Alfred’s first contact with showbiz results from his own mother working as a personal assistant to Robert Evans for 37 years). “North Hollywood” takes a look at male coding and inheritance as a sort of zero-sum game, as it delves deep into Michael’s team and paints a vivid picture of how they work together. With years of skateboarding videos under his belt and a cinematographer (Ayinde Anderson) by his side, Alfred knows exactly how to crystallize the kinetic energy that teens create by tormenting security guards and blundering at each other. other. The opening scenes of Michael, Jay and Adolf creaking in stairwells or strolling past a neon sock-lit restaurant convey a deep sense of belonging. “North Hollywood” falls like a house on fire and builds an extremely promising foundation in a few moments of choice.

If only the next 90 minutes could have built anything on it. The personal but increasingly scattered film that Alfred pulls out of his memories is as capricious as his main man. Like Michael, “North Hollywood” is told with relentless determination and an eye for something big. And, like Michael, the heaps of natural talents he draws on are defused by uncertainty about how to use them.

The vague concern that Michael is overtaking his friends and father – voiced aloud by Adolf in a last-minute scene that lacks the muscle to carry the whole story on his shoulders – is the closest the film has come to. approximates a cohesive line, but “North Hollywood” is far too shapeless to orient its characters in any meaningful way towards their future. Cosgrove brings a lot of doe-eyed sweetness to the table, but Rachel’s only job is to get Michael out of his comfort zone, and the staid romance between them never passes the smell test (Michael won’t even drink in. a bottle of water which is touched his lips). Meanwhile, Vaughn disappears until the time is right for a hard love affair, Gillian Jacobs is stuck playing a guidance counselor in a bizarre scene that only seems to exist because Gillian Jacobs has agreed to ‘being in it, while Adolph and Jay are forced into the background as Michael convinces himself that his dreams can’t come true as long as his best friends – the most real part of his life – are still his. sides.

Where does the time go? The bulk of “North Hollywood” is devoted to aimless free skating through Michael’s post-adolescent fog. It might have been a less edgy choice in a movie that leaned over its shapelessness, but Alfred can’t tear himself away from the basic outlines of a coming-of-age story. The result is a lived-in film that knows its characters by heart and remains indelibly loyal to them during their most candid moments, but can’t find the momentum it needs to push them to places they aren’t ready to. to go. Michael’s journey ends with such a raised line of unmotivated voiceover that it almost feels like “North Hollywood” has lost faith in its hero’s ability to succeed on his own terms. Somehow that faith was finally restored.

Grade: C

“North Hollywood” is now available to rent or purchase on iTunes.

