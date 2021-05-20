Entertainment
Indravadan once roasted Bollywood nepotism in Sarabhai against Sarabhai in 2005
As believable as Indian television has transformed over the past decade, there was a time when it was amazing. While it was at its peak in the 90s, the late 90s and early 2000s also brought us a number of iconic shows, one that every person with good taste still enjoys until then. day, is “ Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ”.
It’s hard to choose a favorite characterwhen it comes to this show, because each character is original and funny in their own way.
Whether it was Maya Sarabhai’s chic sarcasm, Monisha’s “middle-class rudeness”, or Rosesh’s hilarious poems, all have proven to be tickling.
Indravadan Sarabhai, however, has always been the OG jokemaster of the house, because who else can match Maya’s sarcastic clapbacks with effortless, nonchalant banter that made us sit, squeezing our stomachs?
An old clip from the 2005 show resurfaced on Reddit, in which Indravadan reads a poem for a change, in one of their “Kavi Sammelan”. Although we are all fans of the original Roshesh pieces, this time around Indravadan has stepped forward and proven himself to be ‘the father’.
In this particular piece, he can be heard roasting the bejesus out of the nepotism that Bollywood has been displaying for who knows how long. With the most chosen insults that rhyme, the man made sure to eat it and leave no crumbs.
Our favorites were the lines on Sushil and Sandhya. Oof. What are yours?
