Why producers want a union like other Hollywood workers

Actors have their pay and health care protected by Hollywood’s largest union, SAG-AFTRA. The Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America ensure that their members are provided with minimum wages and working conditions.

Yet unlike most other Hollywood actors, the producers who run films from start to finish do not have a union to defend their interests.

Today, more than 300 feature film producers are trying to remedy this through their own collective bargaining unit.

Calling itself the Producers Union, the group said it was working on drafting a basic agreement focused on minimum wages, pensions and health plans. The so-called supervisory union would also clarify the role and rights of producers on projects and seek recognition from employers.

The producer’s role is important in filmmaking, said Producers Union President Rebecca Green, whose credits include the horror hit It Follows. A lot of people enjoy their films, but we as producers are not paid for our work.

The union campaign was accelerated by several factors. The rise of streaming has revolutionized the production economy, making it harder for producers to earn a living in a sustainable way. Producers often rely on compensation for their fees from distributors if the film is successful. But the advent of streaming has eroded the various sources of revenue to fuel these payments.

The pandemic has been a stark reminder to many producers that they do not enjoy the same protections as many of their colleagues in the industry. Many found themselves without health insurance benefits during the crisis.

As things stopped going into production, producers started losing health care at a time when losing your health care is a big deal, Los Angeles-based producer Chris Moore said (American Pie, Manchester by the Sea) in an interview. It’s a scary notion in the midst of a pandemic.

Additionally, in a wave of media consolidation this week, the $ 43 billion merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, the latest example, has concentrated power in the hands of fewer companies, giving producers less leverage to protect their interests. economic.

The media space is consolidating and we’re probably going to be down to four or five big companies, and we have to go in there and say: Look, the producers are important to your business and it has to be a sustainable business, a said Moore, the union treasurer. It would be great if directors, writers and actors supported producers with sustainable lives.

Moore and Green both produced credits on popular films, but turned to teaching during their careers to make ends meet. Moore, 54, has taught at the American Film Institute, UCLA and most recently NYU. Green, 42, was the initiative production manager for the Sundance Institute.

They started organizing efforts in 2019 and formed an exploratory committee of 24 producers. In March, 108 members unanimously ratified the union’s constitution, and supporters say the union is now supported by more than 300 producers. They are working on developing a basic agreement.

The key to doing this is to involve businesses and financiers, said Detroit-based Green. It’s about us as a community of producers speaking with those who employ us and fighting for these rights and being very organized and having this leverage effect with potential signatories.

These employers include studios, streamers, independent financiers, foreign sales companies, and television networks.

Currently, the main group representing producers is the Producers Guild of America. The non-profit organization represents more than 8,000 members of any production team in the screenwriting, non-fiction, documentary, animation and new media industries.

But the PGA has no collective bargaining power.

In a statement, the PGA said it supports producers’ efforts to form a union and noted that its own attempts to organize have been rejected by the courts and the National Labor Relations Board, mainly because members of the guilds include both supervisors and employees. This roadblock notwithstanding, the Guild remains committed to serving the best interests of our members, including obtaining fundamental benefits and exploring creative solutions to any problems they face.

Supporters of the producers’ union believe their efforts will be more successful, citing a Supreme Court ruling that gives supervisors the right to organize. The AFL-CIO has recognized so-called supervisory unions that represent senior police officials. Unlike traditional unions, these groups do not need to be accredited by the National Labor Relations Board.