Hollywood speaks out against anti-Semitism after Los Angeles restaurant attack

After an attack on a Los Angeles restaurant that is the subject of an LAPD investigation as a hate crime, Hollywood denounces anti-Semitism.

Debra Messing, Mayim Bialik, Meghan McCain and Kim Kardashian are among the celebrities who have taken to social media, calling for peace and calm amid alarming escalation of deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the strip of Gaza and the West Bank. The growing toll of more than 200 victims threatens to ignite the entire Middle East.

Tensions around the world have reverberated in the United States through the rise of brutal and public anti-Semitic attacks on Jews.

“I am speechless and devastated by the anti-Semitic attacks in my hometown as well as the vandalism very close to my home targeting Jewish businesses in the past 24 hours”, Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” and “Call Me Cat »Star, tweeted wednesday. “I don’t even know what else to say,” she continued.

The assault took place just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at a sushi restaurant in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, near the Beverly-Fairfax neighborhood of mid-city Los Angeles.

Video of the attack shows individuals in a caravan with Palestinian flags shouting “Fuck you” as they passed the Sushi Fumi restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard. In the footage, a group believed to have numbered around 30, mostly dressed in black and covering their faces, threw glass bottles at diners eating outside.

“They were insulting the Jews,” said one man who was attacked. ABC 7, the subsidiary owned by ABC in Los Angeles. The anonymous victim said that after the hateful anti-Jewish rhetoric was hurled from the cars, the individuals in the caravan then got out of the cars and approached the sidewalk. At one point, a man who was being attacked defended himself by swinging a metal candlestick at the attackers, who continued to assault him, punching, kicking and throwing him at a car.

“I realized I had to take something to scare them,” the anonymous victim said, speaking to KABC-TV. “There were a lot of girls behind us. I was afraid they would attack everyone.

Another witness at the scene told the LA Times that the attackers shouted “Death to the Jews” and “Free Palestine”.

In light of the attacks, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the LAPD was investigating the ambush as a hate crime, say on twitter, “LA is a city of belonging, not of hate. There is simply no room for anti-Semitism, discrimination or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles. And we will never tolerate bigotry and violence in our communities.

The Los Angeles incident is one of many anti-Semitic attacks that have been reported in the aftermath of the conflict. Also Tuesday, Orange Delite & Grill, a kosher restaurant on Ventura Boulevard. in Sherman Oaks, was vandalized and its front glass door was smashed. Wednesday, images of a brawl in New York outside of a bagel store has emerged on social media, with the NYPD trying to break up the fight.

“The vicious attacks on Jews that we see on the streets of America are outright hatred of Jews and are a direct result of the inflammatory rhetoric that is being broadcast online. It should be condemned by everyone, ”says Ari Ingel, director of Creative Community for Peace, an industry-backed non-profit non-political organization. “Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace and security, and attacking Jews in America is not going to help bring about the change we all so urgently want.”

Earlier this week, CNN fired an independent contributor, Adeel Raja, who tweeted pro-Holocaust messages, including a post saying, “Today’s world needs a Hitler.” A CNN spokesperson confirmed the severance in a statement that read: “Adeel Raja has never been an employee of CNN. As a freelance writer, his reporting contributed to some news gathering efforts in Islamabad. However, in light of these heinous statements, he will no longer be working with CNN in any capacity. (Despite many anti-Semitic tweets, Raja’s Twitter account is still active.)

Anti-Semitic hate crimes have been on the rise for years, around the world and in the United States. According to the FBI, incidents related to religion increased by 7% from 2018, with a total of 1,521 incidents reported. Some 63% of all religion-based hate crimes reported in 2019 were directed against Jews and Jewish institutions, making it the largest category of hate crimes in the United States.

These most recent anti-Semitic attacks come as tensions are mounting – and quickly spreading through social media with disinformation from all quarters – in response to the conflict in the Middle East.

Kim Kardashian, who has over 222 million Instagram followers, posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday calling for peace in the Middle East. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but both Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in peace and security,” Kardashian said, again sharing a statement originally released by the songwriter. – Jewish performer and progressive Zionist activist Hilary Hawn, also known. like HRH. “Anyone who tries to convince you that one has to come at the expense of the other is not supporting human rights for all humans.”

Actress Sarah Silverman, whose sister Susan Silverman is a rabbi in Jerusalem, responded to the Los Angeles attack, urging her 12.4 million Twitter followers to separate the Jewish people from Israel, tweeting in part: “The Jews in the Diaspora need allies. ” But Silverman’s post angered many Jews on Twitter who called the post itself anti-Semitic, namely the part where Silverman is of the opinion: “We are not Israel.”

Writer, comedian and influencer Erin Foster also posted on her Instagram Stories, noting that her friend was at the scene, taking videos of the attack, as she sat at the sushi restaurant. “If you found out about this conflict a week ago and think it’s harmless to post pro-Palestine without knowing more, you should know it’s dangerous. Peace is what you should be promoting, ”Foster wrote. “I’m Jewish and I go to this sushi restaurant every week. A caravan of pro-Palestinian people passed by and shouted “Who is Jewish?” Then I went out and beat people up.

Also in response to the Sushi Fumi attack, actor Michael Rapaport appealed to “friends of social justice”.

“Why are the Jews not included in your activism?” Rapaport posted on Instagram.

“There is so much misinformation about Israel spreading and it hurts people,” said “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing, who posted an long thread on social networks. She wrote, in part: “There are videos from all over the world, including the United States, of crowds of pro-Palestinian protesters attacking, beating, kicking, using pipes as weapons against Jews. It’s horrible. Attacks on Jews have increased 483% in the past 10 days. 86 attacks. Hamas is a terrorist organization whose sole purpose is to kill all Jews and destroy Israel. Most of the people who live in Israel want peace. “

The Anti-Defamation League, the international anti-hate organization based in New York, is offering a reward of $ 5,000 for information leading to attackers involved in the Sushi Fumi incident.

