Andhadhun The Secret Superstar And These 3 Bollywood Movies Got Into The 200 Crore Club In The World Without Even Crossing 100 Crore In India





Box office gaming has changed a lot over the past 7-8 years. Not just in India, Bollywood has also broken several records abroad. We have seen the emergence of a new market in China that has contributed immensely to Bollywood films. And thanks to that, several small but content-focused films have done remarkable work at the global box office. Andhadhun, Secret Superstar and Padman are just to name a few. Thanks to the Chinese market, Bollywood films that were touted as a niche got their due at the box office. The best example that has struck our mind is Secret Superstar which was mastered by Rohit Shettys Golmaal Again. But overall, its numbers will have you pinched. So let’s get started. Here is the list of Bollywood movies that made over 200 crore worldwide but ended below 100 crore in India: Padman This star of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte was not a masterpiece but had good content. More than that, it was the subject worth applauding. The film had content aimed at a limited audience and yes, it was promoted in the same spirit. In India, it made 78.95 crore, but thanks to its Chinese collection, the film made a total of 203.05 crore worldwide. Hichki Just like we mentioned above about Secret Superstar, Rani Mukerjis Hichki is another big surprise on the list. The film which had good content for young people made only 46.17 crore in India. Fortunately, he received a phenomenal response in China. At the end of its worldwide run, the collection stood at 210.81 crore. Middle hindi Hindi Medium is a modern day classic. With Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead, the film fought a successful battle in India against Half Girlfriend and made 69 crore. But it was China that helped it take it to the next level with the arrival of a worldwide collection of 304.57 crore. Andhadhun With Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in the lead, Andhadhun is a sect. The film was a huge hit in India with a collection of 72.50 crore. In China, too, he struck a chord with the masses. He finished his world run at 411.65 crore. Secret Superstar With Zaira Wasim in the lead, Secret Superstar is in the top 3 of Bollywood’s best wholesalers list. No one ever imagined that the movie that only made 62 crore in India was going to rock the box office around the world. Overlooking strong word of mouth, he made a whopping sum of 902.92 crore. Must read: Exclusive! Mohit Chauhan takes a look at music companies that hire singers: Hum Aapke Talent Pe Kamaenge, Zyada Hum Kamaenge, Thoda Aapko Denge

