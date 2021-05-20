Photo from Flash film shows Ezra Miller’s acting chair





Director Andy Muschietti shares a photo from the set of the film The Flash, in development, showing Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen chair.

Director Andy Muschietti shared a photo from the set of the long-developing DC Extended UniverseSparklefilm showing Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen chair. Influenced by the iconic arc of Geoff Johns’ comic book “Flashpoint”, the story will see the titular hero travel through time in an effort to save his mother from murder, to create major ripples in his timeline upon his return. at present. Miller is set to lead a cast that will see the returns of Ben Affleck and Kiersey Clemons from the DCEU as well as Michael Keaton’s Batman and Supergirl introductions from Sasha Calle and Nora Allen from Maribel Verd. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Development of the film was first announced in mid-2013 following the success of the first DCEU installment,Steel man. Although initially slated for release in 2016, the film languished in development hell as a number of writers and directors left the project due to creative differences, including Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein until Muschietti finally signed. in November 2019 to direct a script ofBirds of preyscribe Christina Hodson. Keaton’s Batman return was rumored and circulated for two months before being finally confirmed in August 2020 with the announcement that Affleck would also return with the aim of bringing the multiverse concept to the general public. the cinema. Related: Every DC Movie Releasing In 2022 As the filming continues Flash, Muschietti took to Instagram to show off Miller’s chair photo from the DCEU title set.guardians of the galaxyStar Pom Klementieff also showed his enthusiasm for the film with a lightning-full commentary similar to the titular hero’s iconic logo. The photo can be viewed below: While a better look at Miller in the Flash costume or one of the Batmen would be better appreciated by fans, the mere revelation that Flashfilming still continues in the event of satiety. Considering the lengthened development cycle and the constant rewrites and personnel changes it has undergone, the simple confirmation that nothing is stopping this train from rolling is satisfying enough for those who wanted to see Barry’s Miller iteration. come back to the big screen. But with production roughly halfway through and Muschietti a filmmaker who enjoys interacting directly with his fans, there’s certainly a chance more exciting photos will arrive soon enough. While fans may be concerned about plans to adapt “Flashpoint” to any capacity early in its film cycle, Affleck and Keaton’s returns as Dark Knight should be enticing enough to bring audiences back. in the rooms whenFlashtheater races in November 2022. Additionally, with Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Warner Bros. might finally be able to get their similar solo film in development for the Kryptonian off the ground. In the meantime, for those who want Miller’s heroic efforts,Justice League by Zack Snyderis currently airing on HBO Max. More: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Great For The Flash Movie Source: Andy Muschietti / Instagram The hilarious and brutal reason Sting refused the Terminator’s Reese

