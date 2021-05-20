Actor-dancer Rima Kallingals’ new piece captures the spirit of the poem Maya Angelous And Still I Rise

Rima talks about experimenting with music, makeup, costume, space and movement in her productions



Rima Kallingal swirls, swings and dives seamlessly, each movement in sync with Maya’s evocative poem Angelous And Still I Rise. Based on the powerful interpretation of the poets, actor-dancer Rimas Rise’s new choreography is a piece that symbolizes resilience, hope and faith. Created May 12 on YouTube, Rima says the choreography attempts to capture the indomitable spirit of the poem.

Since I first saw the video of the poet reciting it, I must have watched it countless times and each time I felt invigorated. One reason why I decided to take it for a dance during this difficult time. I hope those who watch my video feel the same, says Rima.

Rima Kallingals’ dance videos synergize movement, lyrics, music, light and space. A still by Rise | Photo credit: special arrangement

Directed and co-choreographed by Pratheesh Ramdas, Rise is filmed by Jees John and has music by sound engineer Lami. With her face painted with lines from the poem (by face artist Meera Chandran), Rimas’ expressive eyes convey the essence of words of courage in the face of defeat, deprivation and chauvinism.

The idea for Rise came from how the poet reaches out to large audiences with her demeanor and style of recitation. When I wanted to create something during the lockdown, it immediately occurred to me, Rima says.

By experimenting with music, makeup, costume, space and movement, Rima broadened her dance horizons. She also worked with frames and light to create a signature style that fuses different elements into a harmonious range of movements.

In sync with content

Instead of sticking to a particular dance style, Rimas’s works are more in tune with the thematic content of the choreography. Since the first lockdown, she has uploaded three Yamuna, Pirouette, and Rise videos, each around a different theme: environment, space, and gender.

While Yamuna was designed by musician Sreevalsan J. Menon, Pirouette and Rise were conceptualized by her. I visualized the idea of ​​Sreevalsan gentlemen through movements. Pirouette was all about my love for space, architecture and design. This was done in a space designed by award-winning architect Vinu Daniel. And choreographing Maya Angelous’ poem is my tribute to all these women who have inspired and motivated me. This woman, from another time and another part of the world, who had a completely different experience from mine and who spoke about another time, from the bottom of the civil rights movement, yet she has the power stoke my inner fires, said Rima.

Rima was reading about the life of KR Gouri Amma when the veteran political leader recently passed away. She says: Towards the end of her life, there are times when she may feel defeated and disappointed. But the truth is, her life itself is an inspiration, a guiding light for women. The power of their work, their art and their life cannot be erased. He lives. I had to pay tribute to these women who came before us. We are standing on their shoulders. That was the whole idea behind Rise.

Rima Kallingal’s dance videos synergize movement, words, music, light and space. An image of Pirouette, a dance choreographed around a residence built by Vinu Daniel | Photo credit: special arrangement

Rima is preparing her next video with veteran Bharatanatyam guru Kalakshetra Vilasini, the first head of the Bharatanatyam department at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura.

I learned the adavus from her. During the class, she would show us a particular step or piece of abhinaya. I want to make a video with her where she also performs, to show viewers her incredible talent.

She attributes the success of her videos to her team with whom she has worked for over seven years. I can trust them with my ideas. As a choreographer and artist who has also worked in cinema, I try to bring together two different art forms: dance and cinema, by choreographing it visually with frames. In cinematography, different ideas can be communicated in a single close-up, without movement; so many different layers of thought can be communicated. In many settings, I communicated just with my eyes. I only use movement as needed, she explains.

Although they have a moodboard, a light pattern and a shade of color in mind, when filming outdoors, the crew let nature guide them. With small budgets, you have to improvise. There are a lot of give and take when filming. The atmosphere of the room is communicated to the team. It’s when everything falls into place that a work of art comes to life. Whether it’s a harmonious study or contrasts, you have to get along with the team. So many elements come into play to make the video stand out. I think it’s a miracle when an art form takes shape.