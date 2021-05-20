Netflix actor Susan Wokoma: online trolls posted my home address and the police refused to help me

Actor Susan Wokoma says she is terrified and barely slept after her personal address was posted on Instagram, claiming police refused to help her.

the Truth seekers star, also known for her roles in the Netflix series Enola Holmes and Chewing gum, Told The independent she is so afraid for her safety that she has stayed in a hotel.

She was surprised at the lack of help from the Metropolitan Police as she had also been the target of a racist and abusive message from a user who threatened to beat her sister.

Ms Wokoma, who lives in London, said: My address was posted publicly on Instagram on Saturday. I have no idea who he is. I burst into tears. I was terrified. I just bought this place. I worked very hard. I am the working class. I can’t pack my bags and go.

This is where my family lives and where my roots are. I had days of fear, of tears, of fear of leaving the apartment. I had to go to a hotel for the first two nights. I barely slept.

I’m still terrified that this person will come to my house and hurt me or send me something. I can’t stop this. If someone wants to hurt you, they are going to hurt you.

Ms Wokoma said police told her that the so-called doxxing posting someone’s address or location without her consent was not illegal, but a lawyer told her it was a violation of GDPR laws.

The police attitude demonstrates systemic issues with the police not doing enough to tackle violence against women and girls, she said.

The officer said what would constitute a crime is if they show up at your address and hurt you, then at that point I should call 999.

They said there was no crime. The case is over. It has to have happened before you can report, but normally when you report, you’ve already had your nose broken, or you’ve died, or been raped. It’s too late.

Her comments come after Sarah Everard’s death sparked anger as women shared their own personal experiences of harassment and abuse.

The government faced stiff criticism for not doing enough to tackle violence against women in the wake of her death, while Met police were at the center of a storm after mistreating women women attending a vigil at Clapham Common.

A woman is killed by a current or previous partner every four days in England and Wales, while a recent UN Women survey found 97% of young women in the UK said they had been sexually harassed and 80% said they had been victims of sexual harassment. in public spaces.

Ms Wokoma added: Do I feel like an archetypal victim whom the police feel they have to protect and who is vulnerable? No, I don’t know, and that’s partly because of my race.

I don’t want to have to use my fear of change, I want to live my life and do my job safely. I’m an actor, not a social justice warrior but because of my race and gender I automatically am that.

Taimoor Tarafdar, a criminal defense lawyer, said The independent Sharing a person’s public address online is not a criminal offense if it is an isolated act.

The lawyer, who works at ABV Solicitors, added: It depends on the context and how the information appeared online.

If this is the result of someone who has harassed them before, then that would be illegal and would constitute harassment or harassment. As long as the action causes alarm and distress, it may be considered harassment or stalking behavior under the legislation.

Ms Wokoma, who has more than 47,000 Instagram followers, said she decided to quit Twitter last summer after suffering vile abuse on the social media site.

She said she and two other Amazon Show cast members Truth seekers surrendered to police in December after suffering racist abuse on social media, adding that an anonymous account had called her a rape-prone monkey.

A Met Police spokesperson commented on a series of incidents Ms. Wokoma has reported to police, saying, “The Met takes allegations of online harassment and abuse very seriously and will investigate where appropriate.

“In this case, officers thoroughly investigated each incident and took appropriate action to resolve the issues. In the final report, it was found that no violations had been committed. If further information are revealed, the Met will assess and address this as appropriate.

“We would always encourage victims of crime to come forward, all allegations will be taken seriously.”