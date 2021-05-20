The Pala Casino Spa Resort becomes the entertainment capital of Southern California





PALA, California, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Pala Casino Spa Resort is proud to take center stage as the entertainment capital of Southern california with live bands every day, over 40 world-class shows per month, top-of-the-line amenities, indoor and outdoor venues, and a huge range of national and tribute acts. “Pala Casino offers more live entertainment than any other casino in California. As an industry leader, we continually deliver unparalleled, state-of-the-art experiences to our valued guests, ”said Coley mcavoy, spokesperson for the Pala Casino Spa Resort. “At Pala, we pride ourselves on having a phenomenal lineup of renowned artists scheduled throughout the year.” The entertainment at the Pala Casino uses three electrifying venues for indoor and outdoor performances. The Starlight Theater, Events Center and Central Bar feature state-of-the-art lights and sounds to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. For guests and performers, Pala Casino offers an unbeatable experience. “The bass in [the Events Center] was amazing during the show! I could feel it on stage, we had a great time, “said STRANGELOVE – The Depeche Mode Experience. After performing at the Starlight Theater, Lupillo Rivera’s The production team said, “The sound was great on stage and off the stage the lighting was great, you put on a great event!” Pala Casino’s summer concert series, which kicked off this month, features national headliners and world-class tribute acts to offer something for everyone. New events will continue to be announced throughout the season. To watch Pala Casino’s new entertainment TV spot, click here. Pala Casino is committed to safe gambling. All shows will have reduced capacity, increased cleaning, and additional security measures. UPCOMING SHOWS PROGRAM Queen Nation (Tribute to Queen) Friday May 21 | 8 p.m. $ 10 Starlight Theater The original lakeside Saturday May 22 | 8 p.m. $ 20 Starlight Theater Skynyrd and Friends (Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd) Saturday May 22 | 8 p.m. $ 10 Event center Kodi Lee (America’s Got Talent winner) Friday May 28 | 8 p.m. 25 $ Starlight Theater Erotic city (tribute to the prince) Friday May 28 | 8 p.m. $ 10 Event center Dead Man’s Day (tribute to Oingo Boingo) Saturday May 29 | 8 p.m. $ 10 Starlight Theater 4NR (tribute to foreigners) Saturday May 29 | 8 p.m. $ 10 Event center Luis Coronel Sunday May 30 | 6 p.m. 25 $ Starlight Theater Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala box office, www.palacasino.comand 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.comand 1-800-514-3849. All events and promotions may be canceled without notice. Find out more about upcoming events at the Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting:https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/. PLAY IN COMPLETE SAFETY

The health and safety of guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Security measures include: All seats are disinfected before each show

Seats are pre-placed to ensure safe social distancing

Air disinfectant filters and ionizers are used to remove dust, allergens and viruses, including COVID-19, from the air

Face masks and temperature scans are mandatory at all entrances for all guests and team members

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the concert hall and on the casino floor For a full list of property updates and security protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com/. About Pala Casino Spa Resort

The Pala Casino Spa Resort features a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot machines, over 70 table games, and a 15,000 square foot non-smoking casino featuring a nine-table Asian gaming area; a hotel with 507 rooms; five pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas; a 10,000 square foot full-service spa and salon featuring 17 treatment rooms, two cabanas and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Pala Also offers live entertainment daily at the Center Bar, with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, nine restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is a AAA Four Diamond award winner for 15 consecutive years. For more information visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino. CONTACT: Coley mcavoy

(760) 510-5177 SOURCE Pala Casino Spa Resort







