Star Wars actor John Boyega praises Marvel for raising black stories

Actor John Boyega who portrayed reformed Stormtrooper Finn in the Star wars the sequel trilogy did not make a splash in its critique of Lucasfilm’s handling of his character. In a new interview, Boyega revisits his comments on what he sees as the marginalization of actors and characters of color in the Star wars sequel trilogy movies.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor says, features black characters and colored characters much more evenly than Star wars.

In an interview with NPR, John Boyega – who appeared as Finn in the force awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019) – Boyega praises Marvel Studios’ portrayal of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Boyega points to the hit series and the positive response it receives from Marvel fans, as an example of how a studio can uplift a character by providing them with moments that will captivate an audience.

Speaking of Captain America’s spectacular takeover of Mjlnir with Thanos (James Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the impact Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and his dignity had on Marvel audiences, Boyega said,

“When we talk about, you know, Captain America and him sort of facing Thanos and his army, when you talk about these moments that are given to characters, it’s only because those moments are written by someone. . These moments are put in there on purpose to uplift the characters. “

Last fall, John Boyega spoke out against Disney in a British GQ interview that made waves around the world. The actor has said that he and his character Finn have been abused by Disney and the Star Wars production team, downplaying his script and placing him in a supporting role. Speaking of his Star wars frustrations, he told the British GQ,

What I would say to Disney is don’t bring out a black character, market them to be a lot more important in the franchise than they are, and then put them aside. It’s not good. I will say it directly.

the Star wars The sequel trilogy was undeniably a huge breakthrough for John Boyega’s career, a point the actor acknowledges. As a main character introduced in 2015 the force awakens alongside Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and main protagonist Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley), Boyega’s name was more famous than ever. But this particular brand of limelight came at a cost. In another interview, John Boyega described his relationship with Star wars and Lucasfilm as a “luxury prison”, explaining,

“Being in a big franchise is a bit like a luxury prison sometimes for an actor when you want to do something else. Because remember, in a franchise you work on one character for many years, which can starve your other muscles. “

Boyega has stated that the Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldiergave Marvel actor Anthony Mackie an intriguing storyline as a hero accepting what it symbolizes for a black man to assume the mantle of Captain America. Giving Mackie’s Sam Wilson the trajectory of his rise to the role of Captain America as his “colleague” Bucky Barnes attempts to chase away the ghosts of his Winter Soldier past seemed like a masterful narrative for Boyega. The actor said of the series,

“We have people watching ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ ​​now, and a lot of people have commented on Falcon’s character rise – haven’t they? – in the show and how they really did a good job raising him, which I also agree with. You know, and we can see there’s – it’s because you give the characters those special moments, you know. “

A return to Star wars seems unlikely for John Boyega after his last outing as Finn in 2019 The Rise of Skywalker. Oscar Isaac has no plans to return to the franchise and is currently working on Marvel’s Moon night Disney + series. Daisy Ridley has not expressed interest in returning to Star wars anytime soon, although there are rumors that she is in talks to return as Rey in some capacity.

Do you think John Boyega has a legitimate beef with Finn’s mismanagement in the Star wars trilogy sequel? Let us know in the comments!