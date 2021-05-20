Actor Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in live-action series





Tim Burtons Wednesday will be an Addams family spinoff series focused on the iconic character



Actor Jenna Ortega, known for Yes Day and You, will play Addams on Wednesday in famed director Tim Burtons, an Addams family spinoff series focused on the iconic character. Billed as a coming-of-age comedy, Wednesday will be written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. It marks the television directing debut of Burton, known for films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and Alice in Wonderland. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can subscribe for free here According to Hollywood journalist, the Netflix series will follow on Wednesday years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities. She also attempts to thwart a monstrous murderous madness that has terrorized the local town and unravel the supernatural mystery that confused her parents – Gomez and Morticia – 25 years ago as she navigates complex new relationships. Gough and Millar will also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Burton will double as executive producer. Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman will also be executive producers. The series comes from MGM / UA Television. Wednesday’s role has already been played by Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci and Chloe Grace Moretz across the media.

