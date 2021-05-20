Shazad Latif: The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Heard Of | Entertainment | Culture

f Shazad Latif isn’t quite a household name yet, he’s almost certainly a domestic face. You know him. This is this guy that you saw in that thing on Channel 4 / BBC / Netflix (delete if applicable) some time ago. Maybe it was as MI5 Q resident Tariq Masood, Spooks. Maybe it was like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde in Sky Atlantic Terrible penny. Otherwise it could have been like Ash Tyler in Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix. Either way, it seems likely that Latif has graced your TV screen at some point over the past few years.

Well, now is the time to memorize his name. When we meet on Zoom in early May, from his plant-filled house in Archway, Latif is simultaneously playing, like a chameleon, as a Syrian member of ISIS in an independent film. Profile and a goofy, inflected love interest by Hugh Grant for the BBC period drama The pursuit of love. There are also prominent man turns in front of Lily James and Dumplin Danielle Macdonald in the pipeline.

Despite his star status, however, in (virtual) reality, Latif is the kind of laid back guy you’d love to have a pint with. In fact, he would probably be quite up for it. While admitting little interest in the clothes, watches, and cars that come with stardom (at one point in our interview, I complete his shirt and he twists the collar up to the camera, having no idea where he’s from (Mr. P if you’re interested), he happily admits to being the first at the bar and a big fan of Hollywood nightlife. Here he talks about lockouts, being the leader and why meet his heroes isn’t always a bad idea.

Image: Pip Bourdillon

Your new movie Profile is in the United States now. Tell me a little about that.

It’s a very unusual thriller, made on laptop screens and phones. It’s a cat and mouse love story between an ISIS recruiter and a journalist, based on the true story of a journalist called Anna Erelle, who is a witness protection alias, who went undercover to investigate ISIS and almost sucked.

The film is about social media and how we interact with people online. How do you see social media as a force in our world?

I am not a heavy user of it. I was forced to finally access social media because of my career and saw a ton of benefits, but I’m not a huge fan. There are some incredibly good things about it, but I think it’s all about use and intention. How much you use it should be balanced; what do we use it for and what is our relationship with it? Are we addicted to it? There are some really, really great things around social justice, but on the other side, the dark side, it makes us conceited and forces us to compare ourselves to seemingly “perfect” people.

Profile is how we can be manipulated online and how, in reality, the internet is a whole different world. You don’t really see what Bilel [Latif’s character] done off camera. For Kane [the journalist], you see everything she types and everything she does but, to him, that’s just what’s going on between them. There is this strange seduction going on, it leaves the public to figure it out. You don’t know which bit is true and which bit is not and it’s all about the unsaid, where the suspense comes from.

Like you said, the whole movie takes place on one screen, which is how so many people experienced last year. Do you think Profile is going to hit a little differently now than it would have before the pandemic?

When I first read the script, I thought it was really relevant, but I also thought, “It won’t work, you can’t have the whole movie on one screen”. It’s a testament to Timur, the director, and the producers and editors, how much they’ve done it all for an amazing orchestra. You never get bored, it’s so fast and it’s a real thriller. Now I think people are going to relate to it even more and whether they watch it on the small screen or the big screen it will be just as brilliant. It’s just a well-made, well-designed movie.

How has the lockdown been for you?

It’s just one of those insanely weird times, isn’t it? I tried to keep my sanity in order, I did some cold swimming to keep the exercise going. I also tried writing stuff – any kind of output was very helpful. Be too, as much as you can, with the people you love.

We filmed Pursuit of love from July to October of last year. It was only us, The witcher and jurassic park filming at the time. We were the test cases so luckily I was able to work and luckily no one got sick. I can’t complain too much.

Pursuit of love is your first experience of a classic BBC period drama. How was it?

I love that Emily Mortimer took it in a completely new and courageous direction, but it still retained all of the elements you would expect from a drama from the BBC period. I think it appeals to both sides. There are many Marie Antoinette, Sofia Coppola, Wes Anderson ambiance.

He also has an incredible cast.

Oh yes. I only really spent time with Emily Beecham, because I play her husband, but Lily James is a very close friend of mine, she’s like a sister to me. I have worked with her twice this year which is a lot of fun and weird. There’s also Andrew Scott and all these other fantastic actors. This is what you really dream of: being in a beautiful stately home surrounded by really cool actors.

You have more romantic comedies coming up this year. Have you ever imagined yourself as the leader?

I do not know. I’m hoping to get to a place where I can start picking out my roles a bit more, but so far there hasn’t been a lot of planning going on. You have to take what you can get but I like to mix things up. I made horror, science fiction, leading men, strange characters. The joy is to enter the world of others and to see things in a different way.

I have never been typed and it is the dream. I guess in terms of being mixed race, being a foreigner, it’s hard to fit into certain roles. You know, you’re too white or too brown or this or that, so by default I ended up like, “Well, you can go out into space then.” Just try to navigate as best you can. I want to keep changing things and keep working with the best directors in the business, if they are listening.

You were able to work in film and television with relative ease. Do you have a preference?

My first love is cinema because that’s what I grew up obsessed with, but then I fell in love with the theater and now there are directors who make entire TV series. It’s the golden age of television and there are so many crossovers that the lines are blurry. The quality of the TV is so good that it doesn’t matter – as long as you don’t have an option for 25 years.

Latif with Emily Beecham in The pursuit of love

You started your career on stage in Bristol, would you go back to the theater?

I would love, oddly, it didn’t turn out like that. The opportunity presented itself three times and I did not have these auditions. Maybe that’s the type of work out there, maybe I just haven’t seen the kind of roles that spark my interest. I’m a big fan of Shakespeare but I also love Arthur Miller-type family dramas.

You’ve worked with big names including Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Richard Gere and Maggie Smith. Have you ever been nervous?

You always feel nervous when you first meet them, but by the time you step on set, you’re fine. You have to do what you do – it’s a job, you have to show up. The strangest part is this first introduction because these are people that you have seen growing up. There’s this fan thing of seeing people you’ve watched since you were a little kid in the ’90s and you’re like,’ Wait, I swear she’s from. Sister Act 2“. That’s one of the perks of working, isn’t it? Meet and work with these lovely people.

I met Daniel Day-Lewis when I was a weirdly obsessed drama school student. I was coming back from my second job and I think it was going to a premiere of Nine. Strangely I was listening The Last of the Mohicans soundtrack, and I sat on the plane and saw him sitting a few rows in front of me. During the whole flight, I was like, ‘Well, am I going to go talk to him? You know what, forget about it. You saw him. That’s enough.’

I was pretty obsessed with him because we were going to the same drama school. When the plane landed I kind of escaped to get closer to him and when we got to baggage claim I patted him on the shoulder and I was like, ‘Mr. Lewis, Mr. Lewis ”. Surprisingly he talked to me and we talked about drama school and it was just very lovely. It was one of the times I was like, now you gotta be your own boss. You have to kill your idols at some point, you have to get rid of that mindset.

Who would you like to work with?

There are so many. Benicio del Toro and Joaquin Phoenix, that would be great. I would love to work with Denzel Washington, I mean come on, that would be just amazing. I would love to work with Meryl Streep for my mom. My mom is obsessed but he’s also one of my favorite actors, he’s everyone’s favorite actor. I’m a big movie buff too, so I’d love to work with Paul Thomas Anderson, Asghar Farhadi, and Steve McQueen.

Everything opens up now which will mean the return of red carpets and premieres. How do you find this side of the theater world?

It’s much more difficult than being on the set. On set I can be myself and it’s a safe place where you are with your acting family. The other thing is quite anxious. Premieres, finding clothes to wear, doing shoots, making sure you don’t slip into press interviews – all of that extra that we don’t really talk about. On the other side, it has a lot of advantages. I love to party and got amazing invitations. I went to a really cool SAG party in LA a few years ago. I mean they’re all fun – especially when it comes to free alcohol.

