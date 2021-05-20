Bollywood actress’ personal bodyguard booked for ‘raped’ beautician – the New Indian Express





Through PTI MUMBAI: A personal bodyguard of a Bollywood actress has been hired by police here for allegedly raping a beautician on the pretext of marriage, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, a case was registered against the accused on Wednesday evening at the DN Nagar police station on the outskirts of Mumbai on the basis of a complaint filed by the beautician. In her statement to police, the 30-year-old victim said she came into contact with the accused eight years ago and that in June of last year he proposed a marriage that she has. accepted. He later started staying with the beautician in his apartment, the official said. The accused established a physical relationship with the victim on several occasions, but ignored her repeated requests for marriage, he said, citing the complaint. On April 27, the accused took Rs 50,000 from the beautician, citing a family emergency at his home, and left for his hometown of Karnataka, he said. After reaching Karnataka, he stopped taking his phone calls and went into secrecy, the police official said. A few days ago, the beautician received a phone call from a woman claiming to be the mother of the accused, he said. The woman told the victim that the accused could not marry her because they were both of different faiths. The woman also told the victim that her family found a match for the accused, the official said. The victim later learned that the accused planned to marry a woman in her hometown on June 5, after which she contacted Mumbai police, he said. Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 420 (cheating), but he has not yet been arrested, added the manager.

