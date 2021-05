Nora Fatehi Joins Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as CultFit Brand Ambassador: Bollywood News

Bollywood actor and global artist Nora Fatehi becomes first ambassador for fitness brand CultFit, joining Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. After welcoming Tiger Shroff to the CureFit family in 2018, Nora Fatehi joins the CultFit brand which runs workouts to bring like-minded people to become the best version of them. Joining the fitness mission, Nora Fatehi emerges as the first female brand ambassador to showcase her iconic workout routine which could be followed by CultFit fitness centers across the country. Speaking about her association with the fitness brand, Nora Fatehi shares: “Fitness is a way of life and not just a choice, I believe in constantly working towards personal growth and development, which is also motivation. of CultFit as a brand. I have always admired Hrithik Roshan for his dedication to fitness and am delighted to join him and Tiger Shroff in an attempt to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle. “ Naresh Krishnaswamy, Head of Growth & Marketing, shares CultFit Over the past few years cult.fit has grown into one of the most popular fitness brands and gained a lot of love from our members and fitness and sports enthusiasts of all age groups. As a company, we have become a global digital and offline fitness platform, and we also see women as an emerging segment, embracing our digital fitness options. We believe that this evolution should be encapsulated and represented through an ambassador who personifies it. Ms. Nora Fatehi is the perfect face for the cult.fit brand as it stands today and we are delighted to have her on board as the first Brand Ambassador. As an iconic dance diva, her dedication to fitness and growing popularity make her an ideal partner for our brand. We welcome her to the cult.fit family and look forward to future long term engagements with her. HRX Indias, Hrithik Roshan’s largest and first sportswear brand, has partnered with CureFit, a healthcare startup that owns fitness centers under the Cultfit brand and a health app called Curefit. It also has diagnostic centers called Carefit and yoga and meditation centers called mindfit. READ ALSO: Fan Nora Fatehis Who Has Got A Face Tattoo Gives Free Food On Her Behalf BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

