Legendary West Hollywood Burger Stand Irvs returns for a one-day pop-up

Legendary LA burger stand Irvs returns for a one-day pop-up thanks to Off the Menu on May 28 at Employees Only in West Hollywood. Irvs closed in November 2018 after opening in 1946. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Irvs owner Sonia Hong will serve the double cheeseburger and fries stands, as well as produce and bottles of Stella Artois. Prices are $ 8 for burgers, $ 4 for fries and $ 6 for beer, plus $ 25 for an Irvs hat and $ 35 for a limited edition Irvs shirt. And of course, Sonias’ famous hanging designs on paper plates will be part of the employee-only outdoor space experience, which they call Summer Social Club. To make a reservation for Irvs on Resy here. In other news: A new barbecue contest called BBQ, Boots, and Brew arrives at SoCal Railway Museum on May 22, with tickets selling for $ 35, which includes parking, two barbecue tastings, train rides and two tastings of beer. Pick up tickets here.

the LA Times reports that at least two-thirds of California’s population is now partially vaccinated, which opens the door for a more comprehensive reopening planned statewide on June 15.

Lounge Pizza by Zach Negin and Steven Acosta at the Silver Lake Lounge is now served weekly Wednesday through Sunday with New York style slices and pies.

LA Taco reports on a new chilaquiles carnitas burrito on the row of budding tacos of the Olympic boulevards of Carnitas Los Dos Chingones by taquero Carlos Escobar.

Time Out LA says Echo Park Lake plans to reopen on May 26 after a controversial two-month closure and major repairs that resulted in the removal of a homeless settlement. No word on whether sellers would be allowed to resume service there.

Pops Bagels has an inbound location in Brentwood with a discreet opening this weekend at 11928 San Vicente:

