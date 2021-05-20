DIPLOMAT BEACH RESORT IN HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA REOPENS WITH OCEAN VIEW GUARANTEED FOR ALL

The Sprawling All-Encompassing Resort reopens on June 1, 2021, welcoming visitors from near and far, with ocean view rooms guaranteed all summer long and a redesigned hospitality program!

The Diplomat Beach Resortis delighted to open in Hollywood, Florida on June 1, 2021 to provide a comfortable environment under the Hilton Worldwide CleanStay and EventReady protocols. The Diplomat Beach Resort, Florida’s most iconic waterfront destination, boasts 1,000 redesigned guest rooms and suites, two sun-soaked pools, 26 poolside cabanas, two fitness centers and 209,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Conveniently located on the beach between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, the Diplomat Beach Resort, South Florida’s centerpiece, is minutes from world-class shopping, entertainment, arts, culture and scenery. Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, a global collection of notable upscale hotels handpicked for their uniqueness, the Diplomat Beach Resort offers comfort and style as well as expansive public spaces, providing guests with a sunny playground. for family fun. The property is celebrating its reopening with a summer guarantee that all guests will enjoy an ocean view, as well as summer return packages including:

Limited Time Offer – Travel + Save: Save 15% and enjoy the flexibility of early check-in, late check-out, and free early check-out if you need to change your plans. Make your getaway dreams come true with this offer. * Early check-in, late check-out and early check-out are based on availability.

2X Points Package: Your next trip could be twice as rewarding, get double the

Hilton Honors Points each night of your stay. For a limited time, when you sign up for our More Nights, More Points promotion, you can receive up to 4X Hilton Honors Points each night of your stay until September 6, 2021.

4th night free package: we missed you: book a 3 night stay and get your 4th night free * Subject to availability; discount applied at time of booking; must stay 4 nights; early departure subject to price increases.

Epic Sunrise: All guests booking their stay at Diplomat Beach Resort will receive a guaranteed ocean view room all summer (June 1 – September 1, 2021). * subject to availability.

Visitwww.diplomatresort.com/resort-offers for more information and to book your stay.

Diplomat Beach Resort offerings give travelers and locals the ease they seek, whether for pleasure or business, by bringing together a collection of experiences in one place, all around the pristine footprint. and pristine resort between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. From the inside to the outside, there is enough space to provide all guests with a serene, relaxing, safe and fun resort experience. With more than 1,000 rooms, including two Penthouse suites, 515 king rooms and 484 double rooms, including 96 spacious suites, the Diplomat Beach Resort is the largest hotel in Broward County. Designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates, the world leader in interior design in the hospitality industry, the resort’s elegant and well-designed guestrooms offer sophisticated spaces worthy of Hollywood’s prime beachfront location. A strong sense of place is woven throughout, reflecting a glamorous seaside design that recalls the legendary history of the Diplomat Hotel from the 1950s. Carefully selected artwork throughout the property accentuates the style of local-regional life, with modernized spaces reminiscent of the hotel’s vibrant past.

All rooms have unobstructed views of the Ocean or Intracoastal, while most suites offer 180-degree views of the tropical surroundings, including a variety of top-notch suites, Penthouse suites, each with an individual identity responding to customer needs. Suites exude a blend of mid-century elements with refreshing ocean tones, creating the perfect setting to relax and rejuvenate, with hand-tufted rugs, natural wood furnishings, crisp white bedding backed by driftwood headboards and nautical touches that speak to the location. The guestrooms at the property feature two distinct design patterns: sunrise and sunset. Sunrise Rooms are modern, vibrant and refreshing with earthy tones that provide a soothing and calm atmosphere accented with blue ocean colors. Sunset Rooms feature a more subtle, modern, and organic design with views of South Florida’s famous western skyline, giving guests front seat views of stunning sunsets.

The Diplomat Beach Resort is pleased to offer a variety of regionally inspired casual dining options throughout the property. Whether your palette is craving traditional beach bites, Latin-inspired spirits and flavors, convenient quick nibbles or a modern take on classic hotel cocktails, the Diplomat Beach Resort has an option for you. . Visitors can choose from one of the following occasional restaurants:

Counter Point A casual cafe is the place to go for specialty espresso drinks, coffee, tea, and a daily selection of artisan breakfast pastries, salads, and sandwiches.

Playa Beachfront Nuevo-Latina Restaurant and Bar offering a wide selection of rum and tequila.

The Canteen Supply & Trading Company offers ready-made food and drinks for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The hotel bar A modern take on the classic hotel bar with a twist to enjoy our indoor and outdoor lounge, with premium cocktails from hotels around the world. Available from Thursday to Saturday

With expansive grounds providing enough space for guests to stretch out and relax, the Diplomat Beach Resort is also perfect for family-oriented guests, offering a variety of activities and amenities for all ages. , intended to create happy, rejuvenating and memorable vacation experiences. Guests will find unique offerings throughout the resort, including:

Water works abound: With two oceanfront pools, jet skiing, sea kayaking, paddleboard rentals, and the property’s latest addition, theDip + Slide water play area, the Diplomat Beach Resort is the ideal destination to cool off. Designed with an interactive water bucket that playfully tilts when full, the neighborhood entertains young travelers and is strategically located to give parents a direct line of sight from the lagoon pool, allowing them to relax by the water’s edge. of the swimming pool. Pool amenities include complimentary towel service, a full-service poolside lunch, and spa services.

Designer Luxury Pool Cabanas by Trina Turk: Exclusively designed for The Diplomat Beach Resort, specialty cabanas created by fashion designer Trina Turkare available for hire on the second floor of the pool deck, providing an oasis of relaxation and style for the day.

Diplomat Marina: Diplomat Landing Marina provides a perfect and secure place to dock for the day, night or longer. Deepwater docking accommodates yachts and mega-yachts with easy ocean access north to Everglades Harbor or south to Haulover Inlet. The dockside facilities include water, electrical hook-ups and utilities. Dockage is available for free when you dine at the resort’s other restaurants.

With 209,000 square feet of flexible private meeting and meeting space, the Diplomat Beach Resort continues to serve as the location of choice for large-scale business travel and conferences, luxury weddings and milestone celebrations. With recent upgrades to comprehensive technology, transportation services, and unbeatable ocean views, travelers and locals alike can look forward to unique and thoughtfully designed spaces destined to create meetings, events. and memorable weddings:

Large unobstructed room of 50,000 square feet

Four ballrooms, including a 20,000-square-foot grand ballroom with views of the Atlantic

39 breakout rooms, ideal for small events

Special outdoor event areas, including the pool deck and a 33rd floor lounge area with panoramic views

IT and audiovisual assistance on site

Specialized packages, prices and programming

10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport

30 minutes from Miami International Airport

10-minute walk, bike, and jog along the historic Hollywood Wide Beach Boardwalk

10 minutes from the restaurants, casino and nightlife of Gulfstream Park Village and the Aventura Mall

20 minutes from restaurants on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale