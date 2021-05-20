Best places to eat in Universal Studios Hollywood!





If you’re a foodie, one of the exciting parts of planning your theme park trip is planning all the fun places you’re going to stop for dinner and all the delicious food you’re going to try! Disney and Universal in particular have some great places to dine and they always seem to have something new to try. Universal Studios Hollywood recently reopened after being closed for a year due to the pandemic and we definitely ran out of their food! We’ve put together a list of the best places to dine when you’re ready to plan your next Universal Hollywood vacation. Beware… you may have to plan several days at the park as there are so many great places to eat and you will want to try them all! Three brooms This rustic Hogsmeade tavern inside Harry Potter World is the perfect place to go with friends and family for a butter ale (ahh how I missed butter ale) or juice. pumpkin and a delicious bite to eat. This is one of my favorite places in the park and it really transports you to the world of Harry potter! Details such as cast iron chandeliers, weathered wooden beams and balconies will blow your mind as you fill up on tasty British fare including The Great Feast (it’s amazing to share with a party of four!), Fish & Chips, Shepherds Pie & Fresh Vegetables. Breakfast, lunch and dinner from the Three Broomsticks series. You can see the full menu here. Cletus Chicken Shack If you love chicken this is a must see place! This chicken coop serves the best food north or south of the Mason-Dixon line. Simpsons fan favorite Cletus takes all the best parts of chicken and serves them in true hillbilly style. Choose from Chicken Waffle Sandwich, Double Dough Chicken Platter, Delighted Grilled Sandwich and more. You can see the full menu here. Mexican food Holy guacamole! If you have a craving for Mexican food this is the place to go (I mean, take a look at this burrito below!). This is a newer restaurant in Universal Hollywood and their menu features selections like Chicken Tinga Tacos, Wet Chicken Burrito, Taco Salad, Ground Beef Tacos and more. If you’re 21 and over, don’t forget to try one of their three refreshing frozen margaritas: classic mango, strawberry or lime. You can see the full menu here. Krusty Burger Hey kids! You can’t visit Springfield without stopping to buy one of Krusty the Clown’s famous burgers! Try a legendary Krusty Burger, Clogger Burger, the Ribwich or a Sideshow Bob Foot Long. Krusty can serve as old stale jokes, but the food here is always hot and fresh. You can see the full menu here. Jurassic caf Jurassic Cafe is an incredibly popular place because whether you have an appetite for a giant Indominus Rex or just need a snack, they have you covered! You can choose from a selection of Costa Rican-inspired dishes, including slow roasted mojo pork with jackfruit mojo, citrus glazed chicken, roasted Mahi Mahi, or an Isla burger. Smaller bites are also available, including savory chorizo ​​and potato empanadas, tropical fruit salad, pomegranate guacamole with plantain chips and more. You can see the full menu here. Plus, if you’re heading to Jurassic Cafe, don’t forget to stop at Isla Nu-Bar for tropical-inspired refreshments such as Tropical Margarita Mixed with Anice, Pia Colada, or a Painkiller. Or try a Tiki Tai, Bird of Paradise, Ti Peach, Rum Runner or Mai Tai! As you can see there are so many options for dining at Universal Studios Hollywood. There are a lot of other delicious places, but these are our best places to dine. Next time you’re at the park let us know in the comments which of these spots was your favorite!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos