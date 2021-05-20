Everyone is an actor in this great planetary drama





Here are President Pat Cox’s closing remarks at the Dublin Climate Dialogues, which outlined actions to scale up the global response to climate and biodiversity emergencies to be considered at the COP26 summit in November: The challenges facing global warming today are insignificant compared to what’s likely to happen if we don’t come together, according to scientists whose climate predictions are beyond reproach. The next business cycle and the next election cycle are horizons whose tragedy is that they fail to encompass the intergenerational consequences of not acting decisively now. To paraphrase the Schuman Declaration of May 9, 1950, the founding document of the European Union, our planet cannot be saved without creative efforts commensurate with the dangers that threaten it. Many see sustainability as a global issue, but fear that the change is beyond their free will. This is why government leadership is essential to act as a moral multiplier and mobilizer, as a bridge to bridge the gap between vague goodwill and concrete choices and actions. But we must also recognize that this problem, as many of our speakers have said, is too important to be left to governments alone. It’s not someone else’s problem, it’s ours. We are not spectators, each in his own way is an actor in this great human and planetary drama. Everyone can do something. There is a nobility in the duty to take care of creation through small daily actions, as Pope Francis says. Such actions encompass empowerment over fatalism and hope over despair. This is a humble acceptance of an interdependent fate in the natural world, not an arrogant presumption of human exceptionalism. It is a call to stewardship and not to domination over nature. Mother Nature speaks to us in increasingly threatening and angry ways. In the end, we all remain totally dependent on the bounty of this one small planet that gives us a place to celebrate nature. We must treat this premium with the care it deserves. We are the beneficiaries of human ingenuity but also the heirs of human madness. How this duel between ingenuity and madness is fought will determine our planets and our own future course. For the abundant biodiversity that enriches our lives, for the soils and oceans that nourish us and nurture us, for ourselves, for our children and grandchildren, we are engaged in the battle of a lifetime for the sake of theirs. life. We must not fail.

