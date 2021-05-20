The Movie Guru: Zack Snyder Delivers Bloody Fun with “Army of the Dead”





Army of the Deadstars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Ral Castillo, and more / Netflix

Obviously, Zack Snyder is more comfortable with the dead than with superheroes. His latest film, “Army of the Dead”, is the most entertaining he has been in years. Launching this weekend on Netflix, the film offers a new twist on the zombie genre by adding a healthy dose of action flick, a twist of heist flick, and a slight dash of humor. While the different elements don’t blend together as well in the film’s final moments, most of the film offers enough extravagant, bloody fun to keep your focus throughout. Considering the movie ends at two and a half hours, that’s a major achievement. The film shows the zombie apocalypse just outside of Las Vegas, thanks to the unfortunate encounter of a military convoy and a pair of overly dashing newlyweds. He travels the early days in a world where Vegas is now a containment zone and a group of zombie veterans have returned to civilian life. When a wealthy businessman sends them back inside to collect $ 200 million that had been left in a safe, they assemble a team and venture into zombie territory. For much of the film, “Army of the Dead” comes across as a particularly gory team action movie with heist elements. The key to heist and action movies is the team, and here we get a nice mix rooted in deeply observable Dave Bautista. There’s a good mix of character types, and there’s even a handful of relationships that the film skillfully sketches in the middle of all the action. Honestly, I would love to watch these people steal money whether or not zombies are involved. If I had to choose an out of the ordinary character, it would be Tig Notaro as the somewhat crazy pilot character so beloved by the action genre. She came to the movie at the absolute last minute (many of her scenes were cut after the fact) and she still manages to be the most entertaining character on screen. Hollywood, consider replacing more of your grizzled, leathery male characters with Notaro. The audience will thank you. Other gender changes, however, don’t go very well. Zombies operate on questionable fictitious logic that has one of them pregnant with zombies at one point, defining them more as a new species than as the wandering dead. They rightly threaten the villains when it comes to the film, but they don’t play deeply fundamental horror like most zombies do. Yet they cause an appropriate amount of carnage. There are spectacularly bloody deaths strewn throughout the first part of the film, and by the end, there are so many that it’s hard to keep up. My favorite is by a zombie tiger named Valentine, especially because the character she kills so deserves. It’s one of the few catharsis moments available in the film’s home stretch. Here, the elements of humor, action, and heist disappear, and we end up with a pure zombie flick that embraces its genre wholeheartedly. While this shouldn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with zombie movies, the balance at the start makes the transition somewhat jarring. Still, it’s a lot of fun to get there, which I can’t say about a Snyder movie for a while. Obviously, this is a sandbox he should spend more time playing in. Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

