Jewish comedic actor, Beethoven box office star Charles Grodin dies at 86 | JNS





Jewish actor Charles Grodin died of cancer on Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Conn. He was 86 years old. He was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met, tweeted Steve Martin, Grodins’ co-star in the 1984 comedy The Lonely Guy, after the cast died. Albert Brooks called Grodin a brilliant comedy actor in a Twitter post and said: I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature film Real Life and he was amazing. Rest in peace, Chuck. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Grodin began his acting career with television roles and then supporting roles in major films, such as Catch-22 and Roman Polanskis Rosemarys Baby. However, he was best known for his comedic roles, most notably in Great Muppet Caper and alongside Warren Beatty in Heaven Can Wait and Ishtar. Grodins’ biggest box office success would have been the children’s comedy Beethoven, and he also appeared in the sequel. His best-known lead roles have been in the 1972 film The Heartbreak Kid, in which he played a Jewish husband who left his new wife for a woman he met on their honeymoon, and in the years 1988, Midnight Run, where he played the role of an accountant pursued by the Mafia, the FBI and a bounty hunter, played by Robert De Niro. Grodin was also a playwright, wrote comedy scripts, published several memoirs, and hosted The Charles Grodin Show in the 1990s. He is survived by his wife, author Elissa Durwood Grodin, as well as a son, a daughter from a previous marriage and a granddaughter. The post office Jewish comedic actor, Beethoven box office star Charles Grodin dies at 86 appeared first on JNS.org.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos