Dallas String Quartet brings Bach and Bon Jovi to OKM | Culture & Leisure





BARTLESVILLE Hailed by Good Morning Texas as one of the most unique string ensembles you will see, Dallas String Quartet is a unique classic crossover ensemble that will come to Bartlesville to perform during OKM’s 37th season. Formed in Dallas in 2010, the Dallas String Quartet performs a unique blend of contemporary classical music, as well as pop covers on electric string instruments. Performing everything from Bach, Bon Jovi, John Williams and even Queen, DSQ has become an international sensation. We have an exceptionally eclectic repertoire! You will hear anything from Dua Lipa to Journey. One minute you’ll feel like you’re watching a symphonic performance, the next you’re at a rock concert, says DSQ composer Ion Zanca. Bottom line, you are going to have fun. DSQ showcases the talents of composer and violist Ion Zanca, violinists Melissa Primmer and Eleanor Dunbar, Young Heo on bass, guitarist Anthony Plant and percussionist Efren Guzman Jr. The ensemble performs both intimately in a quartet or with a complete accompaniment of drums, guitar and piano. In addition to performing internationally, DSQ has performed in the United States for former Presidents Obama and Bush, College Football Playoff, NBA and NFL organizations. The ensemble has sold venues across the country, such as the House of Blues and the Great Symphony Halls. They have also performed alongside Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, to name a few. Due to the pandemic, many performers and performers have had to rethink their 2020 year and performance schedule, including the Dallas String Quartet. The set performed virtually for the OKMs 2020 season and drew viewers from across the country and around the world. As we were unable to travel and play live shows, we were able to rethink our concert lineup and try out new musical styles such as Latin and Jazz. We were also able to record a lot more music than usual and collaborate with artists who don’t live in Texas, Zanca says. Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi with Dallas String Quartet will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets range from $ 35 to $ 65 and also include discounts for youth, students, and seniors. Located in Bartlesville, OKM Music celebrates its 37th anniversary as Oklahoma’s premier music festival. Season 37 artists include Canadian Brass, Baha Men, Dallas Brass, Tina Guo, Jenny Lin, Take3, Wynona Wang, Grady Nichols, and Jack Settle Band. There is also a wide range of community showcases and children’s events. For more information call 918-336-9900 or visit okmmusic.org. The OKM Music Festival is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight multi-county organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos