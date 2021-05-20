Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Kashika Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and more …
Payal Ghosh excited about beach song she shot for ‘Red’
Bombay– Actress Payal Ghosh starred for a sultry song with Krushna Abhishek for her upcoming movie “Red”. She says they had to work hard to shoot the song and the energy was high while filming.
“It’s a beautiful song. It was a hot sunny day and we had to work hard to shoot the song but the energy was great and we finished filming just in time. It’s a song everyone will love and I just hope we can shoot the film soon after the situation in the country relaxes, ”Payal said of the film directed by Ashok Tyagi.
Regarding the current pandemic situation, she added, “We are facing a dire situation, but we are going to get out of it. Let us help each other in these times of need and fulfill the protocols. “
Kashika Kapoor: No one can teach you to act
Bombay– Actress Kashika Kapoor believes that no one can teach an artist how to act, adding that acting workshops and classes can just make crafting fun for an artist.
“No one can make you an actor or teach you the art of acting. The theater workshops only made it fun and coherent for me to practice theater, not to learn theater. I’d rather use my own skills than try to adapt to someone else’s. This is the best part of acting. I am a born actor and I know it. I don’t need to learn theater. I have to practice it, ”she said.
She added that she came from a background that had nothing to do with showbiz.
“I come from a simple family where we had no association with the entertainment industry, but it was my passion for this art that drove me to become an actor. Growing up I watched a lot of movies and listened to Bollywood music. Soon I developed an interest in the theater. With the support of my family, I started learning singing, kathak and martial arts at the age of five, ”she says.
Taapsee Pannu: just hanging there, stay afloat
Bombay– Actress Taapsee Pannu took to social media on Thursday to express her state of mind amid the lockdown with a throwback image that triggers melancholy moods.
Taapsee shared a throwback photo on Instagram where she poses in a pool, staying afloat. Next to the photo, Taapsee wrote, “Just hung Stay afloat. One day at a time. Waiting… Returning pictures don’t always make you smile. “
Taapsee recently took to social media to mourn the disappearance of shooter Chandro Tomar, affectionately known as Shooter Dadi, whose life inspired his 2019 film “Saand Ki Aankh”. While the role of Chandro was played by actress Bhumi Pednekar in the film, Taapsee tried the shooter Prakashi Tomar’s avatar.
The actress has several films lined up, including “Looop Lapeta”, “Rashmi Rocket”, “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu”.
Bhumi decided to devote time to Covid seeing what his mother went through
Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar says her mother’s ordeal due to Covid-19 made her realize that if the privileged people of the country were going through such a painful time in the midst of the pandemic, it had to be worse for others.
“When I saw what my mother was going through with the virus, I told myself that I would spend the time saving as many people as possible. If we, the privileged people of the country, can go through such a painful time, just imagine what others are going through a lot, ”she said.
“It is our duty as citizens of the country to stand up and do something. It is our duty to be there for our fellow citizens, ”she added.
Of her initiative, Covid Warrior, she said: “It has been overwhelming to receive so many SOS calls from across the country. Our mission has been to help as many people as possible. I am sure we will beat the virus. For now, we’ll have to stand side by side and help each other. We will have to constantly watch over each other. “(IANS)
