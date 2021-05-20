Blake Shelton revealed 1980s wedding song choice | Entertainment





Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani chose the first dance song for their wedding. The couple – who got engaged in October after five years together – are set to tie the knot this summer and the country singer has revealed the surprising choice he made when it comes to taking the dance floor as husband and wife for the first time. . The ‘God’s Country’ singer was asked about his early dance plans during an appearance via a video link on ‘The Tonight Show’. He joked, “I think it’s called the ‘Wedding March’.” Host Jimmy Fallon laughed and said, “Not that song, not the procession. No, no, I want the reception, you come out of a fog machine … and they’re like, ‘This is Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton! And now it’s time for the couple’s first dance. And then what do we hear? “ The ‘Voice’ trainer pulled out his phone to search for the name of the song in question, which is by Orchestral Manoeuveres In the Dark. He said, “This is ‘If You Leave’ from the ‘Pretty in Pink’ soundtrack.” But Jimmy didn’t believe his guest, which prompted Blake to explain how it appealed to his shared love for the 1980s and that of Gwen. Jimmy said, “That’s not true at all.” Blake showed his phone to the camera and insisted, “I swear I got it here. We talked about it, we both love the song, we’re both 80s fans, why not?” Gwen – who has sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – recently revealed the couple are planning a small wedding for their family. Discussing Blake’s previous claims, friend Adam Levine would perform at their nuptials, she said, “I would really love for Adam to sing at our wedding, but you know the point is I feel like we let’s not have a wedding band. “I have the impression that we are not. I feel like we’re just going to go with a playlist. We keep it very simply very simple … “It’s going to be, like, my mom and dad and it’s going to be literally just a family, and we can’t wait to see that.” But the 51-year-old star doesn’t think having a small wedding will make it any less fun than a lavish celebration. She added, “However, it’s going to be fun. We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big one, as you know, it’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something. like that.”

