Central Ohio Actors and Theater Groups Begin Hosting Returns

Central Ohio theater companies are ready to start performing again for in-person audiences.

As part of this comeback after a year of cancellations linked to the COVID-19 coronavirus, a seasoned German village actor company will perform on May 27 and a longtime resident of the historic Columbus district will make her first contribution to the theater live in Dublin in June. .

Columbus Actors Theater returns on stage at 8 p.m. on May 27 at Schiller Parkin German Village, with the opening of William Shakespeares Much Ado About Nothing. “

It’s a huge privilege to be able to return to Schiller Park, said Philip J. Hickman, artistic director of the troupe. We have a long-standing relationship with our vibrant community. Things are a little different, of course, but the excitement of being able to play in German Village makes it easier to find interesting solutions to our new circumstances.

Much Ado About Nothing will be followed by The African Company presents Richard III, Eurydice and The Secret Garden, which concludes the season.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s best-known romantic comedies, Hickman said.

It is a play about the discovery of love and joy after difficulties; it seemed like a joyful way to return to Schiller Park, ”he said.

All performances of Much Ado About Nothing will be at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through June 20 at Schiller Park Amphitheater, 1000 City Park Ave.

All shows are free and open to the public, but goodwill donations will be accepted.

New for 2021, premium boxes of two reserved zero gravity chairs cost $ 45 and base boxes with reserved cover with the Actors Theater of Columbus logo cost $ 25. Reservations are available at ci.ovationtix.com/35492.

Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to, Hickman said. For example, spectators will be asked to wear face masks in line for the toilets at the Schiller Community Center and concession stands.

While it looks like statewide mandate changes are coming, we are also committed to complying with City of Columbus regulations, Hickman said. We want our supporters and guests to feel comfortable and have a good time.

We also want to prioritize the safety of our staff, our team and our actors. As things change, we will continually evaluate our practices to make Actors Theater a great summer experience.

New playwright

Meanwhile, longtime German village resident and former lawyer Catherine Adams has written her first play, City Jail, which will be performed at 7 p.m. on June 5 at the Abbey Theater, 5600 Post Road in Dublin’s Coffman Park.

Adams, who is also the former owner of Caterina Ltd., a furniture store in the German village, said City Jail was drafted from his observations during his 25 years of practicing law, mainly in the field of labor management.

I quickly realized that most businesses are made up of good people trying to do the right thing against all odds, trying to attempt a profitable business, she said.

As a female lawyer, I have often been called upon to defend myself against allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace. A pattern emerged: Most of these claims seemed to be fabricated, often in the same odd way.

Sexual harassment occurs. But it is very easy to make a claim, and the damage done to others cannot be reversed. “

Actor and director Joe Bishara, the supervisor of the Abbey Theater in Dublin, directs the play and hires actors for the reading.

Tickets are free but must be reserved at stagerighttheatrics.ticketspice.com/city-jail. Goodwill offerings will also be accepted, she said.

Those in attendance can expect to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols, Adams said.

There is a lesson to be learned from history, said Adams, who is the wife of former Columbus mayor Greg Lashutka.

Dig for the truth: Don’t take every statement without asking questions, she said.

Adams said the play is not an autobiographical account of his life, but I do identify with a few characters, like lawyer Margaret and the court watcher. “

Serious subjects are discussed in the play.

It’s not a comedy, although there is a little comedic relief, Adams said. City Jail is more of a courtroom drama. These are pretty serious things.

