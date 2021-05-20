Streaming series shows the collision of music, history in 1971 | Entertainment





By DAVID BAUDER AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) Chrissie Hynde wouldn’t make her own mark in music until a few years later, but her memories of how the 1971 Daily Soundtrack was linked back then remain vivid. The music said something, says the Pretenders frontman and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the start of 1971: the year music changed everything, an eight-part documentary series that airs Friday on the Apple TV + streaming service. Hynde had just dropped out of Kent State University in Ohio, where, a year earlier, four students were shot dead by the National Guard. Neil Young’s inflammatory song about the incident, Ohio, played as she told her story. Its three words essentially provide the theme statement for the producers of the series. They document, through the indelible work done that year by Marvin Gaye, Carole King, John Lennon and many others, how musicians reacted to a time when the dream of the 1960s was dying and no one didn’t know what would replace it. Some people run away and hide in drugs, said James Gay-Rees, one of the show’s executive producers. Some people write protest music and some people find their identity. It really is such a brilliant tipping point. It was the year of Gaye’s What’s Going On, No. 1 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 best albums of all time. Joni Mitchell’s blue. King’s tapestry. Imagine Lennon. The sticky fingers of the Rolling Stones. Sly and the Stone’s Family There’s a Goin ‘On Riot. David Bowie’s Successful Changes. Gil Scott-Heron’s song that became a slogan, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.

