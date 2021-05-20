Rahul Vohra, Indian actor and video blogger, dies at 35





Rahul Vohra started his acting career in theater and went on to work in low budget films and TV commercials. But he was fascinated by the role technology played in shaping conversations about society, so he turned to video blogging. After her marriage to Jyoti Tiwari in December, she joined him to produce short scripted videos in Hindi on issues such as gender disparity, rising gasoline prices and difficulties working from home. during the pandemic. Several of them received over a million views and Mr. Vohra quickly became one of the most popular YouTube stars in India. In a video, titled Story of a woman, he asks his wife for a cup of tea, who is played by an actress and is seen lost in thought after a long day of housework. I am not a robot, she said. You only stay at home; what else are you doing? Mr. Vohra asks. She challenges him to do the housework for a day, telling him that then he would understand what she meant. After accepting the challenge, he quickly saw himself struggling and getting tired within hours.

Even though I’m sick, I had to do this job every day, the woman said. Conversely, I’m not asking for anything, just a little respect and love. Mr Vohra died of complications from Covid-19 on May 9 at a hospital in New Delhi, Ms Tiwari said. He was 35 years old.

He had fallen ill during the second wave of the pandemic in New Delhis, when much of the country’s health system was overwhelmed. He found himself desperately phoning his wife from her hospital bed, telling her he feared dying. She called the hospital for help but received little attention, she said. He was eventually transferred to another hospital and died there. His videos struck a chord with young and middle-class Indians. There was something about him that touched people’s lives, said a friend, Ankur Seth. He spread positivity even in dark times.

Rahul Vohra was born into a middle class family in New Delhi on January 27, 1986. His father, Suresh Vohra, works in a manufacturing company and his mother, Bimla Vohra, is a housewife. With his wife and parents, he is survived by a sister, Neeru Vohra. Mr. Vohra graduated with a Business Degree from the University of Delhi. A talented artist from an early age, he was then offered a place at the prestigious Asmita Theater Group school in New Delhi. Two days after his death Ms Tiwari, 29, a writer for YouTube videos, found a video on her husband’s phone of him having trouble breathing and complaining about the poor quality of medical care at the hospital. where he was originally admitted. It posted it on Instagram with the hashtag #justiceforirahulvohra. It’s extremely valuable at the moment, he said in the video, referring to his oxygen mask. Without it, patients are dizzy and in pain. In another post the day before his death, on his Facebook page, he writes, I would have survived if I had received better treatment. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has come under heavy criticism for his handling of the pandemic. My Rahul has left us, everyone knows that but, no one knows how he left us, Ms Tiwari wrote on Instagram. I hope my husband will get justice.







