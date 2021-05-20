Mulehouse, markets and art exhibitions this weekend

This weekend’s event roundup includes an opportunity to drive around the country, as well as a first look at Columbia’s all-new music venue, farmers markets, and plenty of live entertainment.

1. “Down a Country Road III” at Theta General Store

Now that the weather has broken, it’s time to take a scenic drive around the country, and one way to do it is to visit the Theta General Store.

Located at 2278, chemin Les Robinson, the Theta general store will welcome “Down a country road III”, a brand new artistic exhibition organized by Anne Goetze.

The art exhibit will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will feature works by seven regional artists, including Bill Miller, Byron Jorjorian, Bianca Mason, Ken Tucker, Larry Montgomery, Nathan Collie and Goetze.

A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will also benefit the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville’s Artists Relief Fund.

For more information, call (931) 797-1746.

2. Concert “Voices for Valor” at Mulehouse

The wait is finally over as the long-awaited Mulehouse Hall, 812 S. High St., will host its first official concert, which will also be a boon for veterans.

“Voices for Valor,” which takes place from 6 pm Saturday, will feature performances by Lee Brice, Tyler Farr and Chuck Wicks.

Tickets range from $ 50 to $ 100 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com. Streaming tickets are also available on www.nugs.net/leebrice.

Proceeds from the show will benefit Special Forces Charitable Trust

3. Youth Arts District 5K

Start your Saturday by visiting the Columbia Arts District for the opportunity to exercise, while also fundraising for local youth ministry.

The Keep Young Life Running 5 km kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Columbia Arts Building. Runners will make their way through the Arts District, passing businesses and other neighborhood hot spots before ending up in Woodland Park.

“Our hope is to bring the community together and shine a light on Young Life’s mission,” the event page read. “All proceeds from the race will go directly to high school students in Maury County.”

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, or to register, visit www.Columbia5k.com.

4. Markets, artisans and more

Now is the time to visit the local farmer’s markets and stock up on organic and fresh produce, and Maury County has plenty to choose from this weekend.

Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway in Chapel Hill, will host its weekly Farmers & ArtisanMarket starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The market will feature a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, spreads, dips, meats, pastries, seasonings, artisan products, flowers and more.

Visitors are kindly requested to bring their own reusable shopping bag, as well as extra cash for purchases. There will also be free samples. The event will take place behind the swimming pool, near the conference pavilion, greenhouse and community garden. For more information on how to become a supplier, email [email protected] or call (931) 364-7724.

Spring at the Barn will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Head 2 Head Stables in Head Farms, 2843 Nashville Highway in Lewisburg. The free event will feature ‘a little something for everyone’ including craft / handmade items for sale, food trucks, a bounce house, Disney characters and live music.

Columbia Farmers Fresh Market will also continue its weekly run at the Farmers Market pavilion in Riverwalk Park from 8 a.m. to noon, with a wide selection of produce, meats and homemade items.

5. Live entertainment

Can’t get tickets to the Mulehouse Big Show? That’s okay, as there will be plenty of other opportunities to catch local shows this weekend.

Cord Martin will play jazz in front of the Vintage Winery, 614 N Main St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

will play jazz in front of the Vintage Winery, 614 N Main St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Radio Farm music will perform at Tuck’s Place, 102 Depot St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

will perform at Tuck’s Place, 102 Depot St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Mark Anthony Ensemble will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Trey binkley will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Chris Turner will perform at the Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

will perform at the Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Friday. The Brian Golden Blues Experience will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. at Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 pm Saturday.

will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. at Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 pm Saturday. Austin Tyler Jones will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia from 6 p.m. Saturday.

will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia from 6 p.m. Saturday. Scott Holt Band will perform with a special guest Chef Smiley Ricks at Variety Records in downtown Columbia starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

will perform with a special guest at Variety Records in downtown Columbia starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Lawrence nemenz will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Buck Sixx will perform at the Keg Springs Winery, 361 Keg Springs Road, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

will perform at the Keg Springs Winery, 361 Keg Springs Road, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Amber Falls Winery & Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road, will host another music on the ridge featuring The Grasskickers from 3 p.m. Saturday. The Real Smokue BBQ Food Truck will also be parked in Amber Falls from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

from 3 p.m. Saturday. The Real Smokue BBQ Food Truck will also be parked in Amber Falls from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grafted culture will perform at Mt. Pleasant grid from 6 p.m. on Saturday.

will perform at Mt. Pleasant grid from 6 p.m. on Saturday. Aaron Sparling will perform at the Boondox starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be $ 10 blanket for the show.

will perform at the Boondox starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be $ 10 blanket for the show. Little secret with special guests New frenzy will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

with special guests will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. Amber Falls Winery & Cellars will host a second music on the ridge featuring Rose on Vibes from 1 p.m. Sunday. Grub on Hubbz food truck will also be parked in Amber Falls starting at 12:30 p.m.

Jay Powell covers entertainment and events for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.