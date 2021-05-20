Connect with us

Mulehouse, markets and art exhibitions this weekend

This weekend’s event roundup includes an opportunity to drive around the country, as well as a first look at Columbia’s all-new music venue, farmers markets, and plenty of live entertainment.

1. “Down a Country Road III” at Theta General Store

Now that the weather has broken, it’s time to take a scenic drive around the country, and one way to do it is to visit the Theta General Store.

Located at 2278, chemin Les Robinson, the Theta general store will welcome “Down a country road III”, a brand new artistic exhibition organized by Anne Goetze.

The art exhibit will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will feature works by seven regional artists, including Bill Miller, Byron Jorjorian, Bianca Mason, Ken Tucker, Larry Montgomery, Nathan Collie and Goetze.

A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will also benefit the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville’s Artists Relief Fund.

For more information, call (931) 797-1746.

2. Concert “Voices for Valor” at Mulehouse

The wait is finally over as the long-awaited Mulehouse Hall, 812 S. High St., will host its first official concert, which will also be a boon for veterans.

“Voices for Valor,” which takes place from 6 pm Saturday, will feature performances by Lee Brice, Tyler Farr and Chuck Wicks.

Tickets range from $ 50 to $ 100 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com. Streaming tickets are also available on www.nugs.net/leebrice.

Proceeds from the show will benefit Special Forces Charitable Trust

3. Youth Arts District 5K

Columbia Young Life will host

Start your Saturday by visiting the Columbia Arts District for the opportunity to exercise, while also fundraising for local youth ministry.

The Keep Young Life Running 5 km kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Columbia Arts Building. Runners will make their way through the Arts District, passing businesses and other neighborhood hot spots before ending up in Woodland Park.

“Our hope is to bring the community together and shine a light on Young Life’s mission,” the event page read. “All proceeds from the race will go directly to high school students in Maury County.”

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, or to register, visit www.Columbia5k.com.

4. Markets, artisans and more

Henry Horton State Park will host its weekly Farmers 'and Artisans' Market starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Now is the time to visit the local farmer’s markets and stock up on organic and fresh produce, and Maury County has plenty to choose from this weekend.

Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway in Chapel Hill, will host its weekly Farmers & ArtisanMarket starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The market will feature a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, spreads, dips, meats, pastries, seasonings, artisan products, flowers and more.

