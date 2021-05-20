Prince Harry and Meghan dissolve the Sussex Royal Foundation | Entertainment





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dissolving their Royal Foundation of Sussex after renaming it MWX Trading last year. Documents filed with Companies House show Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have appointed a voluntary liquidator to initiate the process of shutting down the business. The Sussex Royal title has been used both for their charity and on their official social media accounts. But when they stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family, their charity’s name changed to MWX Trading in August 2020. Although Harry, Meghan, 36 and 39 – who was previously known as Meghan Markle when she was an actress – never officially announced what MWX Trading stands for, the Daily Mail newspaper suggests it could represent Markle Windsor or Mountbatten Windsor. . The company was first launched in July 2019 after the Sussexes split from the foundation they previously shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and has created a new charity called Archewell, named in honor of their son Archie Mountbatten Windsor. Speaking previously about the origins of the Archewell Foundation’s nickname, they said: “Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ​​’Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. We connected to this concept for the charity we hoped to create of it. day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name: to do something meaningful, to do something that matters. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and one that conjures up the deep resources on which one must draw. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time comes.” In 2020, it was reported that the Sussexes had filed for an Archewell trademark for “TV shows and motion pictures”. They submitted documents to the London Intellectual Property Office offering a wide range of potential businesses under the umbrella of the name of their intended charitable foundation.

