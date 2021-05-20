Company rolls out editing and payment options – The Hollywood Reporter





Snapchat, led by CEO Evan Spiegel, describes itself as a “camera company”, with lenses, augmented reality features and even physical “glasses” blurring the line between the digital and the physical world. But at the same time it is a creative company, one of the few digital platforms to fully embrace the “creator economy”, allowing users to use its platform to create original content and get paid for it. that. “What we saw on other platforms, and in the creator economy more broadly, was that the financial rewards were only going to a very small number of creators who had a very large following.” says Ben Schwerin, senior vice president of content and partnerships at Snap. Hollywood journalist. “We wanted to turn that around and say, hey let’s democratize this… we wanted someone, whether they’re already famous or not already, to make a great video to get paid.” At its third Snap Partner Summit on Thursday, the company will announce that it has paid more than $ 130 million to 5,400 creators since the launch of Spotlight in November, including more than 250 people who have received more than $ 100,000. This is all part of what Schwerin calls a ‘flywheel for creators’. “You can be discovered on Spotlight, you can build audience loyalty on Stories, and shows are a way to really showcase your talent and personality in a premium content format.” Now, the company wants to take these efforts even further, deploying new ways for creators to create content and get paid for their work. On the creative side, Snap on Thursday unveiled Story Studio, a new app with editing tools to help creators create content for mobile, on a mobile device. In addition, the company is rolling out new software to make it easier for creators who edit their videos on desktops to upload them to Snapchat. Story Studio will also include a trending section, allowing creators to see hot topics, lenses, sounds, and other things on the platform to give them ideas. Perhaps more importantly, the company also unveiled two new ways creators get paid, in addition to Spotlight payments. The first is Gifting, which allows subscribers to send gifts to “Snap Stars”. This form of direct payment has grown in popularity, with a number of similar options on other platforms (think “Super Chats” or “Super Stickers” on YouTube, or “Donations” on Twitch). The second is the Creator Marketplace, which the company first teased during its IAB Newfront presentation earlier this month. “Brands want creators to help them create content, whether it’s video content or AR content, and it’s a way creators can build their own relationship with brands outside of Snapchat. », Explains Schwerin. “What you’ve seen in the evolution of the designer economy is that people have really become their own media companies… [Creator Marketplace] really conforms to this philosophy. Tools and options are part of a new arms race, with platforms trying to attract both creators and viewers to their apps. To increase audiences, it’s about providing the most engaging, interesting and relevant content. And for creators, it’s about providing the tools, scale, and monetization capabilities to make a living. “It’s in the spirit of the philosophy we’ve always had, which is that artists should be paid for their work,” says Schwerin.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos